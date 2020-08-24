There won’t be anymore sitting in the stands without proper social-distancing measures at the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series.
This comes after photos of a packed venue — with spectators sitting hip-to-hip during Sunday’s Game 3 between New Market and host Broadway at James Madison’s Veterans Memorial Park — surfaced on social media.
JMU and Broadway have a lease agreement, which gives the Bruins access to use the university’s facility.
Veterans Memorial Park is considered an entertainment and public amusement venue under the state’s Phase Three guidelines for reopening. That allows for stands to be filled at 50% capacity, and according to JMU assistant athletic director Kevin Warner, 50% capacity at Veterans Memorial Park is 600 fans.
“They were managing that within 50 percent of the stadium capacity,” Warner said. “Where the issue is, and what popped up on social media [Monday] with photos is, that I think it’s certainly fair to question — within the 50 percent — of whether social distancing was maintained.
“We’ve communicated that concern to the Broadway team and we have shared with them through that discussion that if there was a Game 5 that happens in the facility that they’ll have to manage that social distancing. So I would anticipate there’d be further reduction in capacity at another game.”
The timing of the event coincided with JMU students returning to Harrisonburg for the start of the new semester this past weekend. The school has consistently promoted safety, social distancing and wearing a mask as it tries to reopen efficiently during the pandemic.
“For everything that we’ve done to communicate how critical it is to keep safety on our campus this fall and to make in-person classes work,” Warner said, “we want to stress that there’s consistency. And I think we all could see today in the photos and some of the concerns that popped up that there wasn’t consistency at that game last night.
“Now it isn’t our event, but it is in our facility and it does impact our campus environment.”
Broadway leads the series 3-0 and can sweep it in Game 4. Game 4 was supposed to be played Monday at New Market, but rain postponed it and now it’ll be played on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Park in New Market. The series would only shift back to Veterans Memorial Park if New Market wins Game 4, but the Shockers are 0-6 against Broadway this season over three regular-season contests and the first three contests of the championship series.
“We hear what [you’re] saying and will work towards getting these issues resolved,” the Broadway Bruins tweeted Monday evening. “Throughout the entire [RCBL] season we have followed the guidelines set forth by our commissioner [Randy Atkins], who was in attendance. We are not taking your concerns lightly and will get this fixed.”
The RCBL season has been successful in its attempt to play this summer, postponing only one regular-season game due to coronavirus concerns.
“We have produced the protocols,” RCBL commissioner Randy Atkins said. “We’ve announced them at every game, published them on our website and encouraged them. You can’t control some people, but we’ve definitely encouraged our protocols.”
