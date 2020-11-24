Winter sports in the Virginia High School League are slated to return next month, but the teams at Harrisonburg High School probably won’t be part of it.
On Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced it is unlikely HHS will participate in the 2020-21 winter sports season after receiving guidance from the Central Shenandoah Health District. That announcement confirms an earlier Tuesday report from the Daily News-Record when multiple sources said the Blue Streaks would opt out of competition.
Winter sports in the VHSL include boys basketball, girls basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swimming and wrestling.
“We hold out hope that, should COVID-19 trends improve in December and January, we may be able to salvage at least part of the season,” a statement on the Harrisonburg City Public Schools website read. “… However, we feel it is important to give our athletes, families, and staff some measure of certainty as they plan the next months. We value the positive impact athletics has on the lives of our students and understand the loss that will be felt from the lack of sports involvement.”
The VHSL is allowing basketball practices in the state to start as early as Dec. 7, and basketball games can be played beginning Dec. 21.
