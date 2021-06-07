The run that captured the attention of sports fans everywhere finally came to an end for James Madison on Monday afternoon in Oklahoma City when top-seeded Oklahoma pulled away from the Dukes for a 7-1 victory in the national semifinal round of the Women’s College World Series.
JMU (41-4), playing OU just 25 miles from the Sooners’ campus for the third time since the start of the WCWS, once again handed the ball to pitcher Odicci Alexander, who became an instant celebrity during the event as she led the underdog Dukes in the sport’s biggest stage.
Alexander’s final standing ovation came earlier than she’d hoped. The fifth-year senior once again battled with Oklahoma’s vaunted offense, which boasted a team batting average of .411 and scored 11 runs per game.
Alexander, however, held OU at bay and looked good doing so through four innings.
But what had been another nailbiter quickly turned into a five-run Oklahoma lead with the JMU ace finally showing some vulnerability after more than 1,000 postseason pitches and a foot injury caused by an errant Sooners' pitch the day before.
The Sooners' bats broke through during a four-run fifth, forcing JMU coach Lauren LaPorte to replace Alexander - who had thrown every pitch of the World Series for the Dukes to that point - with freshman Alissa Humphrey.
“Of course I was tired,” Alexander, who this week has been a fixture on ESPN’s SportsCenter while gaining more than 25,000 new Instagram followers, said. “That was my third time seeing them and it was tough, but I tried to do everything I could to get through it. It’s more than just a game and to see them all clapping for me and cheering me on. It was amazing and it warmed my heart.”
A day earlier the Dukes had the top-seeded Sooners on the verge of elimination. But with the score tied 3-3 in the fourth inning Alexander stepped in the batter’s box, then winced in pain after a pitch bounced off her left foot.
That injury - for a right-handed pitcher such as Alexander, the left foot drags across the ground with each delivery - seemed to bother her the rest of that game as OU pulled out a three-run victory.
Then as Monday’s game wore on the Sooners bats got to Alexander, leading to the tearful exit in the fifth.
“I’m not going to lie, I was trying to keep it together,” LaPorte said. “It’s a tough decision in that situation. She gave everything she had. When she came out it was a perfect moment. I’m just so happy for what she was able to do for this team.”
Early on it looked like the miracle run of the unseeded Dukes might continue on to the WCWS championship series.
Page County grad Kate Gordon, as she did in each game of last month’s Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, went deep in the Dukes’ first at-bat of the game. From there, Alexander and her Oklahoma counterpart Giselle Juarez were in total control from the pitcher's circle until Nicole Mendes led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple for the Sooners.
Mendes came home on a wild pitch and later in the inning Jana Johns delivered an RBI single to give the Sooners a 2-1 lead after four innings. For a while it looked like Alexander and the Dukes might escape much further damage, but a pair of two-out doubles drove in four runs in the fifth to make it a 6-1 lead.
“We had a lot of pop flies at the beginning of the game,” Oklahoma outfielder Jayda Coleman said. “We just started to hit the balls on the ground and make their defense have to work and we ended up doing that. You have to give [Alexander] all that respect. She worked her butt off this whole week and she's been grinding and grinding and grinding and we see the plays that she's been making. She had an amazing season.”
Oklahoma’s spot in the championship series was more or less assumed when the tournament began, but JMU shook that up when it opened the WCWS with victories against both the Sooners and No. 5 Oklahoma State.
But OU, now 54-3 and going for its fifth national championship, was able to beat the Dukes twice out of the elimination bracket.
JMU’s season came to an end, but the Dukes and Alexander certainly left a mark on the sport.
“This ride, it’s been so long,” said Alexander, a native of tiny Boydton in southern Virginia near the North Carolina border. “But I’ve grown so much just being at this university and I couldn’t thank everyone enough for that. Coach said in the locker room we will go down as one of the best teams at JMU. Just to leave your legacy on your university, I have no words for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.