Spotswood (0-1) at John Handley (2-0)
Saturday, 11 a.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
John Handley last week: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6
Spotswood last week: William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Notes: This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. ... John Handley hasn't had a losing season since 2017. ... 6-foot-2, 250-pound running back Stephen Daley had 13 carries for 87 yards and a score in a Week 2 win over Harrisonburg. ... The Judges are averaging 43 points per game this season. ... Handley is giving up just three points per game. ... The Judges are facing a Valley District school for the second time in as many weeks. ... Spotswood is coming off its first losing season since 2015. ... The Trailblazers gave up three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a Week 2 loss to William Monroe. ... Spotswood freshman Elliott Brown and sophomore Camden Langridge are splitting duties at quarterback. ... Tre Holsapple, D.C. Lubin and Noah Burtner combined for 127 rushing yards and three scores last week. ... The Trailblazers actually outgained the Greene Dragons 235-144.
Prediction: John Handley 41, Spotswood 19
