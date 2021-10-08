Spotswood (1-4) at Rockbridge County (2-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6 (March 5, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Rockbridge County last week: Bye week
Spotswood last week: Virginia High 48, Spotswood 35
Notes: Rockbridge County's 38-6 win in Penn Laird this past spring was the program's first over Spotswood since 2010. ... The Wildcats are the reigning Valley District champions. ... RCHS quarterback Miller Jay leads the Valley District with 639 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Wildcats receiver Turner Cook has a district-best 267 receiving yards and fives scores on 14 receptions. ... Rockbridge County's leading rusher is Seamus Looney with 48 carries for 266 yards and a touchdown. ... Wildcats linebacker Austin Higgins has a team-high 30 tackles this season. ... Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple leads the Valley District with 684 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries. ... Trailblazers senior D.C. Lubin has 49 carries for 392 yards and six scores. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown is 20-of-43 passing for 247 yards with no scores and four interceptions. ... Spotswood is giving up just 75.6 yards per game through the air. ... Noah Burtner leads the Trailblazers with 41 tackles this season. ... The Spotswood defense has forced nine turnovers.
Prediction: Rockbridge County 27, Spotswood 21
