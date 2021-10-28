Spotswood (1-7) at No. 3 Broadway (5-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 7, Spotswood 6 (March 26, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Broadway last week: Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Spotswood last week: Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27
Notes: Broadway running back Cameron Showalter leads the Valley District with 1,080 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 170 carries. ... Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 709 passing yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions and also has 370 rushing yards.. Last week's shutout of Rockbridge County was the first by the Broadway defense since a 48-0 rout of Fort Defiance on Oct. 21, 2011. ... Gobblers linebacker Brody Carr had two interceptions in last week's win over the Wildcats. ... Stuhlmiller, who plays defensive back, leads Broadway on defense with 45 tackles this season. ... Spotswood has won seven of its last nine against the Gobblers. ... Trailblazers running back Tre Holsapple ranks second in the Valley District with 946 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 141 carries. ... Spotswood receiver Aiden Grefe leads the team with 14 receptions for 277 yards and had a career-high three touchdowns in last week's loss to Waynesboro. ... Spotswood running backs D.C. Lubin and Noah Burtner have combined for 662 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. ... Burtner, who plays linebacker on defense, leads the Trailblazers with 55 tackles.
Prediction: Broadway 38, Spotswood 10
