Spotswood (3-1) at No. 7 Wilson Memorial (3-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7
Notes: Wilson Memorial has outscored opponents 109-28 this season. ... Three different running backs have at least 240 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season for the Green Hornets. ... Wilson quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 9-of-22 passing for 204 yards and two scores. ... Alex Jordon leads the Green Hornets on defense with 22 tackles. ... Spotswood running back James Stowe has 75 carries for 436 yards and seven touchdowns this season. ... Sophomore Rayne Dean has 296 yards of total offense for the Trailblazers. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown is 33-of-60 passing for 576 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Aiden Grefe leads Spotswood with 16 receptions for 295 yards and a trio of scores.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 28, Spotswood 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.