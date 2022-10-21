Spotswood (5-2) at Waynesboro (1-6)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Waynesboro last week: Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
Spotswood last week: Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
Notes: Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones is 61-of-138 passing for 729 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Little Giants running back Amari Carter ran for 128 yards and two scores in last week's win over Rockbridge County. ... Three different receivers have at least 120 receiving yards for Waynesboro. ... Taylin Henderson leads the Little Giants with 20 tackles for a loss this season. ... Spotswood has won 12 of the last 15 against Waynesboro. ... James Stowe leads the Trailblazers with 133 carries for 758 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown is 63-of-114 passing for 1,021 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Aiden Grefe leads the Trailblazers with 27 receptions for 503 yards and five scores.
Prediction: Spotswood 30, Waynesboro 21
