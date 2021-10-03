Spotswood’s competition cheer team had zero technical deductions and a score of 254 to earn top honors in the Class 3 competition at the eighth annual Blue Streaks Invitational on Saturday at HHS.
The Trailblazers’ closest competition from the Class 3 schools was Brookville (210) while Rockingham County opponents Turner Ashby (144.5) and Broadway (138) were third and fifth.
In the Class 5 competition, Harrisonburg finished this behind North Stafford and Mountain View.
Page County won the Class 2 competition while Riverheads took home first in Class 1.
The day belonged to Spotswood, however, as it also had the high score of all six divisions.
There were a total of 22 teams participating in the big-time non-district competition.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Men’s Soccer
Ferrum 1, Bridgewater 0: Erick Nolasco’s goal in the 95th minute was the difference as Ferrum downed Bridgewater 1-0 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference game at home on Saturday.
Tyler Deutsch posted three saves in goal for the Eagles (4-5, 0-2 ODAC) in the loss.
Women’s Soccer
Hofstra 2, James Madison 1: Hofstra used two second-half goals to get past James Madison 2-1 on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association action at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
Amy Diop had the lone goal for the Dukes (4-6-1, 1-1-0 CAA) while Lexi Vanderlinden had an assist.
Bridgewater 4, Sweet Briar 1: Ashley Sabatino had a pair of goals as Bridgewater used a second-half explosion to cruise past Sweet Briar 4-1 in ODAC action on the road Saturday.
Kaitlyn Burns, Hanna Randolph and Lauren Pion all scored a goal apiece for BC (8-1-1, 1-0-1 ODAC).
Women’s Field Hockey
James Madison 5, Hofstra 1: In Harrisonburg, Diede Remijnse had two goals as James Madison defeated CAA opponent Hofstra 5-1 at the JMU Field Hockey Complex on Sunday.
Emily Harrison, Aubrey Scott King and Mikenna Allen all scored for the Dukes (6-4, 2-0 CAA).
Bridgewater 2, Virginia Wesleyan 0: Erin Dameron and Daphne Daymude each scored to give Bridgewater a 1-0 win over Virginia Wesleyan in ODAC action in Virginia Beach on Saturday.
Brooke Hamm had one save in the road victory for the Eagles (4-5, 1-0 ODAC) while Hassmilyn Delarosa, Carolina Quigley and Emily Tyler all chipped in with one assist apiece.
