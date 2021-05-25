Spotswood graduate Austin Nicely, a former minor leaguer in the Houston Astros' system, is with the York (Penn.) Revolution in the independent Atlantic League.
He pitched for York at the end of the 2019 season and then played for his hometown Grottoes Cardinals in the Rockingham County Baseball League last summer.
The lefty is slated to be in the starting rotation for York, which begins play Friday at home against High Point of North Carolina.
"It has been awesome to get back on the field - a great group of guys we have in camp and it looks like a good squad to start the year on Friday," Nicely said. "We have had two exhibition games" against the nearby Lancaster Barnstormers.
York was to play an exhibition game Monday, but it was rained out. "I was supposed to throw," Nicely said. "It looks like I am slated to be in the rotation; I am not sure where. We may go five" deep with the rotation.
"I am definitely excited to get it going this weekend," said Nicely, drafted by Houston out of Spotswood in the 10th round in 2013.
The New York Mets signed shortstop Orlando Calixte off the York roster on Monday.
Casey Lawrence, a pitcher, was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on May 19 off the York roster. From Albright College in Reading, Penn., he pitched for Toronto in 2017 and for Seattle in 2017-18.
The manager for the Revolution is Mark Mason, a former minor league player with Pittsburgh and the former longtime coach at Washington & Jefferson in Washington, Penn.
Charlottesville native Will Decker, who played in college at Roanoke, played indy baseball in 2018. He played for Elkton in the RCBL last summer. He hit .300 in his last college year in 2017.
