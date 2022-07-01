New Market’s Luke Keister advocated for Dawson Russell to john the Shockers.
Keister, who played with Russell at Spotswood during high school, knew his team needed a catcher. Russell is Keister’s best friend and when New Market head coach Nolan Potts was on the look for a new face behind the plate, Keister didn’t hesitate.
He told Potts about Russell and what he can do.
“I didn't know anything about Dawson,” Potts said. “But [Keister] said, ‘Hey, my friend wants to play. He's a talented player. He works real hard.’ And [Russell’s] come in and he's been just like [Keister].
The infielder and catcher, both heading to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference to play college baseball at Shenandoah, are best friends on and off the field. Potts said they are inseparable even.
Russell said with Keister, it’s easy. Russell knows where he is in the field, a connection he’s built while at Spotswood. But for two former Trailblazers who just came off a state title run, playing together is so important.
“We already have that developed connection from high school,” Russell said. “I don’t have to say anything to him. All I have to do is just look at him give him a little hand gesture and we'll know what we need to do.”
And it’s that title run that Potts said has caused the two to come into the lineup seamlessly and play at that high level right out of the game.
“They went so deep into the playoffs that we didn't have them for the first handful of games,” Potts said. “it's like they didn't miss a beat. I mean, you couldn't tell right now that they're that they just finished their senior year high school the way they're playing. They're playing like two guys that have been in this league for a long time. And their numbers back that up.”
It explains the combined 20 hits, four RBIs, and four strikeouts between the two.
Yet, while the two stay in sync on the field but at the plate they have two different styles.
Russell said at the plate, that he’s a defensive-focused player. He hits in the middle of the lineup and said he just does his job at the plate. Keister though is a top-of-the-lineup speed player.
The two very in good ways, Russell said, and their two minds think alike on offense.
“We can feed off each other on that,” Russell said. “It's not like we're competing for the same position playing time. Yeah, we're always just, we're pushing for each other to get better at our positions what we do best.”
At the same time, Potts said the two do similar things at the plate even though they have different approaches and styles. Possibly the most important part is that they don’t strike out often.
“They both have the ball in play, they both hit the ball hard,” Potts said. “They both got great swings, and they both hit the ball hard and they're both looking for pitches early in the count to hit. So they go there with the plan.
Keister and Russell are two former Spotswood players who stayed with New Market because of the Shenandoah connections. While most of the 2022 Blazers team is in Grottoes, the two stayed in New Market because of the pipeline to Shenandoah and what they’re learning.
“We were looking across the dugout [against Grottoes] and I was with ‘Luke, that's your whole team over there,” Potts said. “They recognize what we were doing in New Market and success we've had.”
Shenandoah, winners of the ODAC in baseball last season, use the Shockers as a way to teach new terminology, concepts and how the program works. Keister and Russell work with the 14 current Shenandoah teammates to help them prepare and understand what the bond is like.
Potts appreciates their understanding and trusting the Shockers and taking their careers in their hands by staying with the team.
“Once they committed to Shenandoah, I think that was kind of like the ceiling factor-like ‘Oh, I'm not going anywhere. I just want to keep playing here.”
Keister said he couldn’t emphasize how good of a person and a player Russell is and having him in the lineup with him makes it easier. On and off the field, the two are close and that shows in their performance.
“We have that energy,” Keister said. “I can just relax and have fun. That's just the way it's done with Dawson. We've never had like toxic energy.”
Russell and Keister are offensive machines for the Shockers. They’ve bonded with future teammates and bettered their game at the plate.
But for each of them, getting to play together for another four years is extremely important.
“Dawson's my best friend,” Keister said. “I played with him throughout high school. It just, it's really special. It's nice to know that I'll have someone that's there someone that knows me and some that I can enjoy the experience with because I mean there's no one else around experience. It was my best friend so it's gonna be pretty special.”
