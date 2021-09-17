PENN LAIRD — In a quiet start to another September Friday night, Spotswood hosted the Charlottesville Black Knights in a nail-biting non-district battle. As students and fans lined up around the parking lot, the Trailblazers ran onto the field looking to earn their first win of the season.
And after an explosive second half, Spotswood did just that to knock off the Black Knights, 23-7.
“Offense came out and scored some points,” Trailblazers senior offensive lineman Stephen Harris said. “Then defense held their own to hold them back, too.”
Neither team could get a run going to start the game, with both teams punting away on their first drives. It wasn’t until freshman wide receiver Rayne Dean blew past defenders to put the Trailblazers in scoring position. It only took two more plays before senior running back Tre Holsapple drove through to give the Trailblazers a 7-0 lead.
“We relied heavily on our offensive line,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We rotated our running backs and receivers around and they did a great job getting things down field.”
Although the lead boosted the crowd’s energy, it was short-lived.
Not wasting time to respond, Charlottesville senior quarterback Caldwell Boyes put the Black Knights straight into the red zone with a 54-yard sprint into SHS territory. From there, junior Nasir Lindsay ran the ball into the end zone to tie the game at seven.
“The effort was definitely there,” Charlottesville coach Eric Sherry said. “We met a team that just was really determined and wanted to win that game.”
Dean’s speed flew into the picture when he caught a high ball deep in the backfield to put Spotswood on the 21-yard line. Finding a hole in the defensive line, Holsapple spun his way toward another Spotswood touchdown — but the Trailblazers missed the extra point.
Both teams had opportunities to convert throughout the remainder of the first half, but none were successful. As the cannon rang out for halftime, the Trailblazers went into the locker room with a 13-7 lead.
“We knew we had to get more together as a team to block [Charlottesville],” senior running back Noah Burtner said. “Translating over to defense we knew we had to be more locked in as a team.’ ”
And that’s exactly what the Spotswood defense did.
The Trailblazers’ defense picked up its aggression to start the second half, refusing to allow Charlottesville a chance to advance. Although the Trailblazers’ offense couldn’t convert on its drive, junior defensive lineman Fernando Cruz-Bonilla forced a fumble on the Charlottesville 1-yard line to end the scoring drought and extend the lead to 20-7.
“Our defense played spectacular,” Shifflett said. “Our defense just comes out and forces those fumbles … our coaches did well and I thought the kids executed great as well.”
As the final quarter began, Spotswood forced Boyles to drop the ball for the third fumble recovery of the half. Now controlling the game offensively and defensively, the Trailblazers had no issue carrying the ball downfield through senior running back Donald Rubin — but Spotswood settled for a field goal.
The field goal proved to be the Trailblazers’ final blow, as the Black Knights couldn’t get out of its own territory. With Spotswood holding possession as time expired, the Trailblazers notched their first win of the season, 23-7.
“That really boosted the confidence for us,” Harris said. “We knew we could get it done and drive downfield so it sets up the mindset for us to be able to win.”
Spotswood, now 1-2, will host Wilson Memorial High next while Charlottesville drops to 1-3 and turns its attention to Louisa County.
