PENN LAIRD – After clinching a fourth consecutive Valley District title earlier this season, Spotswood added to its growing list of boys soccer accomplishments Friday night at Rockingham Park. The Trailblazers are now regional champs and heading to another state tournament.
Spotswood’s defense put the squeeze on Western Albemarle while its offense broke through in the middle portion of the game to win the Region 3C championship, 3-0.
“It’s the fourth regional we’ve played them in and we have a lot of respect for them,” Spotswood coach Dan Atwell said of Western. “We prepare for this game from Day 1. To see the boys execute what we planned this year is a proud moment for us.”
Spotswood got goals from Nick Johnson, Joe Shulgan and Alan Velasco while senior goalkeeper Andrew Foltz made three saves, including a spectacular deflection over his head and off the cross bar to end just about any hope the Warriors had of a second-half comeback.
“They are great in the midfield and very dangerous on the counter attack,” Warriors coach Milo Oakland said. “We just didn’t really have the physical, mental or, really, emotional fitness to keep up with them.”
Western Albemarle controlled possession and put pressure on the Blazers throughout much of the opening half. But Spotswood’s defense proved up to the challenge and held tough through the first.
Spotswood then got on the scoreboard first when Johnson found the ball and punched one past Warriors keeper Ryan Marks with five minutes left in the opening period.
After the halftime break it was the Blazers who found themselves working in their own offensive zone and by the game's end had controlled possession for more than 60 percent of the night.
Following a couple of good attempts early in the half that just missed, it was Shulgan who broke free and scored five minutes into the second half to make it a 2-0 Spotswood lead.
“All year long we’ve proved we have a very solid midfield and we find our forwards pretty readily,” Atwell said. “It’s just been a matter of putting goals away. Our back four has taken ownership of defending well and we’ve built from the back to the front.”
About eight minutes after Shulgan’s goal, the senior midfielder Velasco got in front of the entire Warriors defense and put one in the top right corner of the goal to put the Blazers firmly in control.
Spotswood will open states Monday against Magna Vista.
“I’m happy they are getting a chance to go onto the state tournament,” Oakland said. “They’ve always been a good program and I think they have a great opportunity to win the thing based on what I saw today.”
