Spotswood High School alum Justin Kier will head to the desert for his final college basketball season.
Kier announced his commitment to Arizona on Wednesday via Twitter. He played last season at Georgia as a graduate transfer, where he averaged 9.5 points and 2.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Before that, Kier spent four years at George Mason in Fairfax.
He averaged 14.5 points for the Patriots as a junior during the 2018-19 season. He was granted a medical redshirt season the next year after playing in just nine games.
With all players granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Kier is once again a graduate transfer and will join first-year Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd. Lloyd was an assistant at Gonzaga for 20 years before taking over in Tucson.
Last week, Kier released a list of six finalists that included Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma, Penn State, Marquette and James Madison. Kier told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday that JMU was no longer in the running. The Dukes currently have all 13 scholarships accounted for at this point.
Harrisonburg's Madden-McAfee Earns Honors
Ferrum senior Kajuan Madden-McAfee was named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The Harrisonburg High School product averaged 15.6 points per game during the season and was named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference team. He was also chosen as the ODAC’s men’s basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Madden-McAfee, who majors in applied mathematics with an educational studies minor, is the first men’s basketball player in Ferrum history to earn Academic All-America honors. He was also on the baseball roster this spring at the school as a pitcher/infielder.
"He is one of the best people I have been around," Ferrum basketball coach Tyler Sanborn told the News-Record earlier this year. He transferred to Ferrum from Johnson & Wales University.
