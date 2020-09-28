After a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him earn all-state honors while guiding Spotswood to the second round of the Region 3C tournament, junior guard Carmelo Pacheco now has the opportunity to impress college scouts.
Sources told the Daily News-Record on Monday that Pacheco, a 6-foot-4 versatile wing, was added as the final addition for Team 540 on the Seen Circuit — a recruiting event for elite prep players from across the state.
Pacheco averaged 15 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season as a sophomore for the Trailblazers. He was named a second-team all-state selection by the VHSL and the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
The Seen Circuit is an event created by Woodside coach Stefan Welsh, a former standout at Arkansas and creator of iSee You Scouting Service, which was recently certified by the NCAA.
The event will showcase eight different teams in games on three different weeks, beginning Oct. 10.
The first weekend will take place at the Hylton Boys & Girls Club in Dale City followed by the second on Oct. 31 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center and the championship round will be Nov. 14 at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy in Richmond.
There are three teams from Hampton Roads, two from Richmond and one each from the Charlottesville, Roanoke and Northern Virginia areas, according to event officials.
Pacheco will play alongside Broadway senior Nate Tinnell, a 6-foot-4 forward, and 6-foot-2 Eastern Mennonite junior guard Trey Gillenwater as part of the 11-man roster for Team 540. East Rockingham 6-foot-8 wing Tyler Nickel, who holds 12 Division I offers, will play with Team 804.
In other local sports:
SHS To Face William Byrd
Spotswood football will face a familiar opponent for their non-district contest as part of the condensed six-game spring football schedule in 2021.
Trailblazers athletic director Tim Leach told the Daily News-Record on Monday that William Byrd was officially approved as the school's non-district opponent.
Spotswood will travel to Vinton on Feb. 26 to take on the Terriers, who are entering their second season under former Broadway coach Brad Lutz.
Lutz coached the Gobblers from 2009-2018 and compiled a 50-56 record, that included a trip to the VHSL Group AA Division 4 semifinals in 2011.
In its first season under Lutz, William Byrd went 3-8 with a loss in the opening round of the Region 4D playoffs to Daleville. The Trailblazers are coming off their best season in program history after going 12-1 with a 43-20 loss to Heritage-Lynchburg in the Region 3C playoff game.
Former ERHS RB Chooses JUCO
Former East Rockingham and Virginia Tech running back J'wan Evans announced on Friday that he will attend the College of San Mateo — a junior college in San Mateo, Calif. — next season after entering the transfer portal earlier this year.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back was a VHSL Class 2 first-team all-state choice as a senior at ERHS, rushing for 2,644 yards on 237 carries and scoring 38 total touchdowns. He was named the Shenandoah District and Region 2B Player of the Year and led the Eagles to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
With the Hokies last year as a true freshman, Evans quickly impressed as a preferred walk-on and he was allowed to dress for several home games. After Virginia Tech brought in a few recruits from the transfer portal during the offseason, however, Evans decided that moving on to another team was his best option.
Last season, the College of San Mateo won the Northern California Football Conference. The program is considered one of the top JUCO programs in the state and will provide Evans with an opportunity to find his next Division I home.
