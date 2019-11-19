;Record;Prev.
1. North Dakota State (156);11-0;1
2. James Madison;10-1;2
3. Montana;9-2;5
4. Sacramento State;8-3;6
5. South Dakota State;8-3;8
6. Weber State;8-3;3
7. Illinois State;8-3;7
8. Montana State;8-3;10
9. Northern Iowa;7-4;4
10. Villanova;8-3;13
11. Central Arkansas;8-3;14
12. Florida A&M;9-1;12
13. Southeast Missouri;8-3;15
14. Wofford;7-3;21
15. Monmouth;9-2;17
16. Kennesaw State;9-2;16
17. Furman;7-4;9
18. Central Connecticut State;10-1;19
19. Towson;7-4;20
20. Austin Peay;8-3;22
21. Southeastern Louisiana;7-3;23
22. Dartmouth;8-1;11
23. Nicholls;7-4;24
24. Yale;8-1;N/R
25. North Carolina A&T;7-3;25
Others Receiving Votes: Southern Illinois, North Dakota, Albany, Princeton, San Diego, UT Martin, Alcorn State, Sam Houston State, Maine, Eastern Washington, The Citadel, New Hampshire, South Carolina State, UC Davis, Chattanooga
