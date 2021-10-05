Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Monday, Oct. 4

Team (first-place votes), Points

1. Sam Houston (29), 1,201

2. South Dakota State (15), 1,200

3. James Madison (6), 1,165

4. Eastern Washington, 1,091

5. North Dakota State, 1,082

6. Montana, 936

7. UC Davis, 925

8. Southern Illinois, 911

9. Delaware, 843

10. Montana State, 800

11. Villanova, 690

12. East Tennessee State, 679

13. North Dakota, 628

14. Southeastern Louisiana, 605

15. Missouri State, 553

16. Northern Iowa, 548

17. Kennesaw State, 418

18. Rhode Island, 352

19. Weber State, 348

20. Incarnate Word, 262

21. UT Martin, 253

22. New Hampshire, 81

23. Stephen F. Austin, 76

24. Jacksonville State, 73

25. Nicholls, 62

Others receiving votes: VMI, Princeton, Monmouth, South Dakota, Mercer, Duquesne, Central Arkansas, Chattanooga, Murray State, Harvard, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, Eastern Kentucky, William & Mary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.