Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Monday, Oct. 4
Team (first-place votes), Points
1. Sam Houston (29), 1,201
2. South Dakota State (15), 1,200
3. James Madison (6), 1,165
4. Eastern Washington, 1,091
5. North Dakota State, 1,082
6. Montana, 936
7. UC Davis, 925
8. Southern Illinois, 911
9. Delaware, 843
10. Montana State, 800
11. Villanova, 690
12. East Tennessee State, 679
13. North Dakota, 628
14. Southeastern Louisiana, 605
15. Missouri State, 553
16. Northern Iowa, 548
17. Kennesaw State, 418
18. Rhode Island, 352
19. Weber State, 348
20. Incarnate Word, 262
21. UT Martin, 253
22. New Hampshire, 81
23. Stephen F. Austin, 76
24. Jacksonville State, 73
25. Nicholls, 62
Others receiving votes: VMI, Princeton, Monmouth, South Dakota, Mercer, Duquesne, Central Arkansas, Chattanooga, Murray State, Harvard, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, Eastern Kentucky, William & Mary.
