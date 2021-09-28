Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Monday, Sept. 27
Team (first-place votes), Points
1. Sam Houston (32), 1,208
2. South Dakota State (10), 1,195
3. James Madison (5), 1,162
4. Montana (3), 1,089
5. North Dakota State, 1,070
6. Eastern Washington, 964
7. Southern Illinois, 909
8. UC Davis, 859
9. Delaware, 842
10. North Dakota, 785
11. Montana State, 757
12. Villanova, 692
13. East Tennessee State, 637
14. Southeastern Louisiana, 574
15. Northern Iowa, 528
16. Missouri State, 527
17. Jacksonville State, 352
18. VMI, 338
19. Weber State, 319
20. Kennesaw State, 225
21. Rhode Island, 184
22. Richmond, 130
23. UT Martin, 124
24. Incarnate Word, 120
25. New Hampshire, 116
Others receiving votes: Austin Peay, Alabama A&M, Holy Cross, Stephen F. Austin, Monmouth, Central Arkansas, Nicholls, Murray State, Jackson State, Chattanooga, Duquesne, Mercer, Princeton, Samford, South Dakota, Eastern Kentucky.
