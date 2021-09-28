Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Monday, Sept. 27

Team (first-place votes), Points

1. Sam Houston (32), 1,208

2. South Dakota State (10), 1,195

3. James Madison (5), 1,162

4. Montana (3), 1,089

5. North Dakota State, 1,070

6. Eastern Washington, 964

7. Southern Illinois, 909

8. UC Davis, 859

9. Delaware, 842

10. North Dakota, 785

11. Montana State, 757

12. Villanova, 692

13. East Tennessee State, 637

14. Southeastern Louisiana, 574

15. Northern Iowa, 528

16. Missouri State, 527

17. Jacksonville State, 352

18. VMI, 338

19. Weber State, 319

20. Kennesaw State, 225

21. Rhode Island, 184

22. Richmond, 130

23. UT Martin, 124

24. Incarnate Word, 120

25. New Hampshire, 116

Others receiving votes: Austin Peay, Alabama A&M, Holy Cross, Stephen F. Austin, Monmouth, Central Arkansas, Nicholls, Murray State, Jackson State, Chattanooga, Duquesne, Mercer, Princeton, Samford, South Dakota, Eastern Kentucky.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.