Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Monday, Oct. 25
Team (first-place votes), Points
1. Sam Houston (44), 1,244
2. North Dakota State (6), 1,201
3. Southern Illinois, 1,136
4. Villanova, 1,101
5. James Madison, 1,023
6. Montana State, 979
7. Eastern Washington, 963
8. Southeastern Louisiana, 909
9. UC Davis, 814
10. South Dakota State, 744
11. Montana, 736
12. Kennesaw State, 709
t-13. East Tennessee State, 627
t-13. UT Martin, 627
15. Sacramento State, 525
16. Northern Iowa, 492
17. Missouri State, 343
18. VMI, 332
19. Princeton, 310
20. Jackson State, 285
21. South Dakota, 228
22. Incarnate Word, 223
23. Weber State, 166
24. Rhode Island, 125
25. Eastern Kentucky, 105
Others receiving votes: William & Mary, Prairie View A&M, Harvard, Chattanooga, Mercer, North Dakota, Delaware, Stephen F. Austin, Jacksonville State, Florida A&M, Duquesne, Dartmouth, Columbia.
