Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Monday, Oct. 25

Team (first-place votes), Points

1. Sam Houston (44), 1,244

2. North Dakota State (6), 1,201

3. Southern Illinois, 1,136

4. Villanova, 1,101

5. James Madison, 1,023

6. Montana State, 979

7. Eastern Washington, 963

8. Southeastern Louisiana, 909

9. UC Davis, 814

10. South Dakota State, 744

11. Montana, 736

12. Kennesaw State, 709

t-13. East Tennessee State, 627

t-13. UT Martin, 627

15. Sacramento State, 525

16. Northern Iowa, 492

17. Missouri State, 343

18. VMI, 332

19. Princeton, 310

20. Jackson State, 285

21. South Dakota, 228

22. Incarnate Word, 223

23. Weber State, 166

24. Rhode Island, 125

25. Eastern Kentucky, 105

Others receiving votes: William & Mary, Prairie View A&M, Harvard, Chattanooga, Mercer, North Dakota, Delaware, Stephen F. Austin, Jacksonville State, Florida A&M, Duquesne, Dartmouth, Columbia.

