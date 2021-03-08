Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points
1. James Madison (29), 981
2. Weber State (2), 928
3. North Dakota (9), 919
4. Northern Iowa, 863
5. North Dakota State, 778
6. Villanova, 777
7. Nicholls, 754
8. South Dakota State, 752
9. Kennesaw State, 653
T-10. Jacksonville State, 652
T-10. Southern Illinois, 652
12. Sam Houston State, 557
13. Albany, 538
14. Chattanooga, 402
15. Furman, 351
16. Eastern Washington, 317
17. New Hampshire, 272
18. Southeastern Louisiana, 239
19. Delaware, 233
20. Wofford, 222
21. South Dakota, 185
22. Illinois State, 148
23. UC Davis, 140
24. Monmouth, 119
25. Incarnate Word, 115
Also receiving votes (appearing on two or more ballots): VMI 89, Idaho 81, Southeast Missouri State 77, Jackson State 55, Richmond 36, Gardner-Webb 32, San Diego 15, East Tennessee State 12, Austin Peay 10, Dixie State 10, Murray State 9, Tarleton State 9, Elon 3.
