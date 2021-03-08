Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points

1. James Madison (29), 981

2. Weber State (2), 928

3. North Dakota (9), 919

4. Northern Iowa, 863

5. North Dakota State, 778

6. Villanova, 777

7. Nicholls, 754

8. South Dakota State, 752

9. Kennesaw State, 653

T-10. Jacksonville State, 652

T-10. Southern Illinois, 652

12. Sam Houston State, 557

13. Albany, 538

14. Chattanooga, 402

15. Furman, 351

16. Eastern Washington, 317

17. New Hampshire, 272

18. Southeastern Louisiana, 239

19. Delaware, 233

20. Wofford, 222

21. South Dakota, 185

22. Illinois State, 148

23. UC Davis, 140

24. Monmouth, 119

25. Incarnate Word, 115

Also receiving votes (appearing on two or more ballots): VMI 89, Idaho 81, Southeast Missouri State 77, Jackson State 55, Richmond 36, Gardner-Webb 32, San Diego 15, East Tennessee State 12, Austin Peay 10, Dixie State 10, Murray State 9, Tarleton State 9, Elon 3.

