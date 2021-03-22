Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points

1. James Madison (29), 969

2. North Dakota State (6), 939

3. Weber State (2), 926

4. South Dakota State (2), 879

5. Sam Houston State (1), 816

6. North Dakota, 809

7. Jacksonville State, 765

8. Kennesaw State, 715

9. Chattanooga, 653

10. Southern Illinois, 586

11. Delaware, 559

12. Eastern Washington, 480

13. Incarnate Word, 434

14. VMI, 419

15. UC Davis, 405

16. Villanova, 398

17. Nicholls, 352

18. Rhode Island, 280

19. Murray State, 279

20. Furman, 249

21. Richmond, 198

22. Northern Iowa, 179

23. Southeastern Louisiana, 158

24. New Hampshire, 122

25. Maine, 77

Others receiving votes (on two or more ballots): Idaho 63, Missouri State 60, Gardner-Webb 41, San Diego 40, Albany 30, Tarleton State 28, Jackson State 23, Monmouth 22, Duquesne 13, East Tennessee State 13, Illinois State 9.

