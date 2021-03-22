Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points
1. James Madison (29), 969
2. North Dakota State (6), 939
3. Weber State (2), 926
4. South Dakota State (2), 879
5. Sam Houston State (1), 816
6. North Dakota, 809
7. Jacksonville State, 765
8. Kennesaw State, 715
9. Chattanooga, 653
10. Southern Illinois, 586
11. Delaware, 559
12. Eastern Washington, 480
13. Incarnate Word, 434
14. VMI, 419
15. UC Davis, 405
16. Villanova, 398
17. Nicholls, 352
18. Rhode Island, 280
19. Murray State, 279
20. Furman, 249
21. Richmond, 198
22. Northern Iowa, 179
23. Southeastern Louisiana, 158
24. New Hampshire, 122
25. Maine, 77
Others receiving votes (on two or more ballots): Idaho 63, Missouri State 60, Gardner-Webb 41, San Diego 40, Albany 30, Tarleton State 28, Jackson State 23, Monmouth 22, Duquesne 13, East Tennessee State 13, Illinois State 9.
