FOOTBALL
COLLEGE
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points
1. James Madison (31), 982
2. North Dakota State (5), 937
3. Weber State (1), 915
4. South Dakota State (2), 882
5. Sam Houston State (1), 839
6. North Dakota, 791
7. Kennesaw State, 728
8. Delaware, 719
9. Eastern Washington, 615
10. VMI, 593
11. UC Davis, 559
12. Jacksonville State, 535
13. Nicholls, 522
14. Murray State, 474
15. Richmond, 410
16. Villanova, 367
17. Chattanooga, 304
18. Southern Illinois, 267
19. Missouri State, 226
20. Incarnate Word, 206
21. Furman, 194
22. Rhode Island, 181
23. Northern Iowa, 176
24. Idaho, 110
25. Southeastern Louisiana, 103
Others receiving votes (on two or more ballots): Maine 82, Monmouth 61, Tarleton State 37, San Diego 36, Duquesne 35, Gardner-Webb 35, New Hampshire 30, Jackson State 28, Austin Peay 11, East Tennessee State 10.
