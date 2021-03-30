FOOTBALL

COLLEGE

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points

1. James Madison (31), 982

2. North Dakota State (5), 937

3. Weber State (1), 915

4. South Dakota State (2), 882

5. Sam Houston State (1), 839

6. North Dakota, 791

7. Kennesaw State, 728

8. Delaware, 719

9. Eastern Washington, 615

10. VMI, 593

11. UC Davis, 559

12. Jacksonville State, 535

13. Nicholls, 522

14. Murray State, 474

15. Richmond, 410

16. Villanova, 367

17. Chattanooga, 304

18. Southern Illinois, 267

19. Missouri State, 226

20. Incarnate Word, 206

21. Furman, 194

22. Rhode Island, 181

23. Northern Iowa, 176

24. Idaho, 110

25. Southeastern Louisiana, 103

Others receiving votes (on two or more ballots): Maine 82, Monmouth 61, Tarleton State 37, San Diego 36, Duquesne 35, Gardner-Webb 35, New Hampshire 30, Jackson State 28, Austin Peay 11, East Tennessee State 10.

