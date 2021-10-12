Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Monday, Oct. 11
Team (first-place votes), Points
1. Sam Houston (39), 1,229
2. Eastern Washington (9), 1,186
3. North Dakota State (2), 1,174
4. Southern Illinois, 1,081
5. Montana, 996
6. Villanova, 977
7. South Dakota State, 972
8. James Madison, 906
9. Montana State, 881
10. East Tennessee State, 796
11. Southeastern Louisiana, 741
12. Rhode Island, 694
13. UC Davis, 564
14. Delaware, 559
15. Kennesaw State, 543
16. Northern Iowa, 410
17. UT Martin, 409
18. Incarnate Word, 344
19. Weber State, 330
20. Missouri State, 285
21. South Dakota, 229
22. North Dakota, 216
23. New Hampshire, 124
24. Jacksonville State, 122
25. Princeton, 88
Others receiving votes: Mercer, Jackson State, VMI, Duquesne, Harvard, William & Mary, Central Arkansas, Youngstown State, Stephen F. Austin, Nicholls, Eastern Kentucky, Prairie View A&M.
