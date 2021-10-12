Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Monday, Oct. 11

Team (first-place votes), Points

1. Sam Houston (39), 1,229

2. Eastern Washington (9), 1,186

3. North Dakota State (2), 1,174

4. Southern Illinois, 1,081

5. Montana, 996

6. Villanova, 977

7. South Dakota State, 972

8. James Madison, 906

9. Montana State, 881

10. East Tennessee State, 796

11. Southeastern Louisiana, 741

12. Rhode Island, 694

13. UC Davis, 564

14. Delaware, 559

15. Kennesaw State, 543

16. Northern Iowa, 410

17. UT Martin, 409

18. Incarnate Word, 344

19. Weber State, 330

20. Missouri State, 285

21. South Dakota, 229

22. North Dakota, 216

23. New Hampshire, 124

24. Jacksonville State, 122

25. Princeton, 88

Others receiving votes: Mercer, Jackson State, VMI, Duquesne, Harvard, William & Mary, Central Arkansas, Youngstown State, Stephen F. Austin, Nicholls, Eastern Kentucky, Prairie View A&M.

