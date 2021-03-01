Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points
1. James Madison (34), 992
2. Weber State (4), 945
3. Northern Iowa, 855
4. North Dakota (2), 846
5. Villanova, 788
6. North Dakota State, 784
7. Nicholls, 756
8. South Dakota State, 736
9. Kennesaw State, 714
10. Jacksonville State, 597
11. Southern Illinois, 594
12. Sam Houston State, 552
13. Albany, 456
14. New Hampshire, 382
15. Illinois State, 374
16. Southeast Missouri State, 329
17. Furman, 277
18. Chattanooga, 268
19. Idaho, 267
T20. South Dakota, 229
T20. Wofford, 229
22. Eastern Washington, 228
T23. Monmouth, 165
T23. Southeastern Louisiana, 165
25. Delaware, 101
Also receiving votes (appearing on two or more ballots): Austin Peay (75), Incarnate Word (58), McNeese State (39), VMI (32), Jackson State (22), Richmond (17), Gardner-Webb (16), San Diego (16), Dixie State (14), East Tennessee State (14), Tennessee Tech (13), Tarleton State (11), South Carolina State (10), Southern (8), UC Davis (7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.