Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points

1. James Madison (34), 992

2. Weber State (4), 945

3. Northern Iowa, 855

4. North Dakota (2), 846

5. Villanova, 788

6. North Dakota State, 784

7. Nicholls, 756

8. South Dakota State, 736

9. Kennesaw State, 714

10. Jacksonville State, 597

11. Southern Illinois, 594

12. Sam Houston State, 552

13. Albany, 456

14. New Hampshire, 382

15. Illinois State, 374

16. Southeast Missouri State, 329

17. Furman, 277

18. Chattanooga, 268

19. Idaho, 267

T20. South Dakota, 229

T20. Wofford, 229

22. Eastern Washington, 228

T23. Monmouth, 165

T23. Southeastern Louisiana, 165

25. Delaware, 101

Also receiving votes (appearing on two or more ballots): Austin Peay (75), Incarnate Word (58), McNeese State (39), VMI (32), Jackson State (22), Richmond (17), Gardner-Webb (16), San Diego (16), Dixie State (14), East Tennessee State (14), Tennessee Tech (13), Tarleton State (11), South Carolina State (10), Southern (8), UC Davis (7).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.