Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points

1. James Madison (28), 975

2. North Dakota (10), 944

3. Weber State (2), 943

4. North Dakota State, 829

5. Southern Illinois, 815

6. South Dakota State, 811

7. Sam Houston State, 743

8. Jacksonville State, 716

9. Kennesaw State, 707

10. Northern Iowa, 639

11. Chattanooga, 483

12. Delaware, 464

13. Furman, 443

14. Villanova, 483

15. Eastern Washington, 425

16. Southeastern Louisiana, 394

17. Nicholls, 357

18. Albany, 255

19. VMI, 253

20. New Hampshire, 228

21. UC Davis, 182

22. Incarnate Word, 179

23. Richmond, 150

24. Jackson State, 141

25. Murray State, 90

Also receiving votes (appearing on two or more ballots): Monmouth 71, Idaho 60, Rhode Island 58, Gardner-Webb 38, Illinois State 31, Maine 26, South Dakota 20, Austin Peay 16, Tarleton State 15, San Diego 14, Wofford 14, East Tennessee State 5.

