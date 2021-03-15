Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Poll Points
1. James Madison (28), 975
2. North Dakota (10), 944
3. Weber State (2), 943
4. North Dakota State, 829
5. Southern Illinois, 815
6. South Dakota State, 811
7. Sam Houston State, 743
8. Jacksonville State, 716
9. Kennesaw State, 707
10. Northern Iowa, 639
11. Chattanooga, 483
12. Delaware, 464
13. Furman, 443
14. Villanova, 483
15. Eastern Washington, 425
16. Southeastern Louisiana, 394
17. Nicholls, 357
18. Albany, 255
19. VMI, 253
20. New Hampshire, 228
21. UC Davis, 182
22. Incarnate Word, 179
23. Richmond, 150
24. Jackson State, 141
25. Murray State, 90
Also receiving votes (appearing on two or more ballots): Monmouth 71, Idaho 60, Rhode Island 58, Gardner-Webb 38, Illinois State 31, Maine 26, South Dakota 20, Austin Peay 16, Tarleton State 15, San Diego 14, Wofford 14, East Tennessee State 5.
