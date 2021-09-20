Stats Perform FCS Top 25

For Monday, Sept. 20

Team (first-place votes), Points

1. Sam Houston (31), 1,210

2. South Dakota State (8), 1,184

3. James Madison (9), 1,179

4. Montana (2), 1,100

5. North Dakota State, 1,071

6. Eastern Washington, 942

7. Southern Illinois, 870

8. Delaware, 837

9. Jacksonville State, 771

10. North Dakota, 753

11. Villanova, 747

12. UC Davis, 718

13. Montana State, 672

14. Weber State, 622

15. East Tennessee State, 530

16. Southeastern Louisiana, 517

17. Northern Iowa, 414

18. Missouri State, 412

19. Austin Peay, 357

20. Monmouth, 319

21. New Hampshire, 198

22. VMI, 178

23. Kennesaw State, 135

24. Richmond, 115

25. Central Arkansas, 110

Others receiving votes: Rhode Island, Alabama A&M, Murray State, Chattanooga, Nicholls, Furman, Stephen F. Austin, Duquesne, Incarnate Word, Samford, South Dakota, Jackson State.

