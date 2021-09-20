Stats Perform FCS Top 25
For Monday, Sept. 20
Team (first-place votes), Points
1. Sam Houston (31), 1,210
2. South Dakota State (8), 1,184
3. James Madison (9), 1,179
4. Montana (2), 1,100
5. North Dakota State, 1,071
6. Eastern Washington, 942
7. Southern Illinois, 870
8. Delaware, 837
9. Jacksonville State, 771
10. North Dakota, 753
11. Villanova, 747
12. UC Davis, 718
13. Montana State, 672
14. Weber State, 622
15. East Tennessee State, 530
16. Southeastern Louisiana, 517
17. Northern Iowa, 414
18. Missouri State, 412
19. Austin Peay, 357
20. Monmouth, 319
21. New Hampshire, 198
22. VMI, 178
23. Kennesaw State, 135
24. Richmond, 115
25. Central Arkansas, 110
Others receiving votes: Rhode Island, Alabama A&M, Murray State, Chattanooga, Nicholls, Furman, Stephen F. Austin, Duquesne, Incarnate Word, Samford, South Dakota, Jackson State.
