Stats Perform FCS Top 25

Rank, School (first-place votes), poll points

1. North Dakota State (40), 1,000

2. James Madison, 952

3. South Dakota State, 918

4. Weber State, 882

5. Northern Iowa, 785

6. Villanova, 782

7. Illinois State, 730

8. Kennesaw State, 686

9. Nicholls, 665

10. Furman, 658

11. Wofford, 565

12. Eastern Washington, 502

13. Albany, 475

14. North Dakota, 401

15. New Hampshire, 392

16. Jacksonville State, 347

17. Sam Houston State, 326

18. Southeastern Louisiana, 322

19. McNeese State, 220

20. Monmouth, 212

21. Southeast Missouri State, 161

22. Tarleton State, 159

23. Tennessee Tech, 132

24. Elon, 129

25. Delaware, 126

Also receiving votes: Austin Peay (125), Southern Illinois (83), The Citadel (42), Youngstown State (32), East Tennessee State (23), Jackson State (22), Chattanooga (21), San Diego (19), Richmond (18), South Carolina State (14), UC Davis (13), Idaho (12), Stony Brook (11), UT Martin (7), Maine (7).

