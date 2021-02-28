Stats Perform FCS Top 25
Rank, School (first-place votes), poll points
1. North Dakota State (40), 1,000
2. James Madison, 952
3. South Dakota State, 918
4. Weber State, 882
5. Northern Iowa, 785
6. Villanova, 782
7. Illinois State, 730
8. Kennesaw State, 686
9. Nicholls, 665
10. Furman, 658
11. Wofford, 565
12. Eastern Washington, 502
13. Albany, 475
14. North Dakota, 401
15. New Hampshire, 392
16. Jacksonville State, 347
17. Sam Houston State, 326
18. Southeastern Louisiana, 322
19. McNeese State, 220
20. Monmouth, 212
21. Southeast Missouri State, 161
22. Tarleton State, 159
23. Tennessee Tech, 132
24. Elon, 129
25. Delaware, 126
Also receiving votes: Austin Peay (125), Southern Illinois (83), The Citadel (42), Youngstown State (32), East Tennessee State (23), Jackson State (22), Chattanooga (21), San Diego (19), Richmond (18), South Carolina State (14), UC Davis (13), Idaho (12), Stony Brook (11), UT Martin (7), Maine (7).
