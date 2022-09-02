Staunton (0-0) at Covington (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 50, Covington 26 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Staunton)
Covington last week: Bath County 21, Covington 20
Staunton last week: Did not play
Notes: Covington has lost six in a row to Staunton. ... The Cougars are seeking their first win over Staunton since 1977. ... Covington is coming off a 4-6 campaign a year ago. ... The Cougars last reached the postseason in 2019. ... Staunton is in its first season under head coach Michael Bell. ... Storm linebacker Peyton Dunn returns as one of the area's top defensive players. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby is one of the top passers in the Shenandoah District. ... The Storm haven't had a winning season since 2018.
Prediction: Staunton 38, Covington 24
