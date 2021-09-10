Staunton (1-0) at Page County (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 44, Page County 14 (Oct. 16, 2018 in Staunton)
Page County last week: Page County 47, Nelson County 6
Staunton last week: Staunton 50, Covington 26
Notes: Page County is coming off just two days of rest after playing Nelson County on Tuesday in Shenandoah. ... The Panthers scored six first-half touchdowns en route to a 41-point victory. ... Page County is seeking its third straight winning season. ... The Panthers have never defeated Staunton, falling in both previous matchups. ... Page County was considered the favorite to win the Bull Run District before a Week 1 loss to Central-Woodstock. ... Staunton is in its third season under coach Jake Phillips. ... The Storm scored three rushing touchdowns and another three through the air in a 50-26 win over Covington. ... The Staunton defense accounted for all nine of the team's first-quarter points in the win. ... Storm running back Bucky Scott is an elusive player with the ability to contribute in special teams and out of the backfield. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby is in his second season as the full-time starting signal-caller.
Prediction: Page County 35, Staunton 20
