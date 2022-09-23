Staunton (3-0) at Waynesboro (0-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Waynesboro 51, Staunton 13 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Staunton)
Waynesboro last week: Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20
Staunton last week: Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21
Notes: Waynesboro is giving up 40 points per game this season. ... WHS quarterback Blake Jones is 45-of-94 passing for 464 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Little Giants running back Ryan Barbour has 40 carries for 234 yards and four touchdowns, but missed last week's loss against Wilson Memorial. ... Taylin Henderson leads the Waynesboro defense with 42 tackles, including 20 tackles for a loss. ... Staunton is off to its best start since 2017 under first-year head coach Michael Bell. ... Storm quarterback Walker Darby is 14-of-20 passing for 333 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads a balanced Staunton rushing attack with 22 carries for 103 yards and two scores. ... Linebacker Peyton Dunn has 23 tackles for the Storm.
Prediction: Staunton 38, Waynesboro 35
