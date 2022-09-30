Staunton (4-0) at Harrisonburg (0-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 16, Staunton 0 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Staunton)
Harrisonburg last week: William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
Staunton last week: Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Notes: Harrisonburg is off to its worst start since 1931. ... The Blue Streaks are averaging 5.4 points per game and have been outscored 208-27. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle is 38-of-64 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns. ... VJ Bullard leads the Blue Streaks with 60 carries for 308 yards and a score. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby is 20-of-35 passing for 480 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads the Storm with 46 carries for 303 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Marc Geffrard has 237 total yards and three touchdowns for Staunton. ... The Storm are off to their best start since 2017.
Prediction: Staunton 34, Harrisonburg 13
