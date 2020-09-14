Darius George didn’t expect to spend the summer before his senior year at Marshall at home in Staunton, waiting out a pandemic. But it provided an opportunity for the Thundering Herd forward to enjoy more time with family while continuing to work on his game.
It’s also left him with a decision to make.
“He continues to grow in stature with our program, that’s for sure,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “He has come a long way in three years and the question going forward that I posed to him is, do you want to play this year and call it quits, or do you want to redshirt and come back and be a star?”
George, who averaged 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Herd last season, said he’s still considering his options. He’s played just less than 15 minutes per game in each of his three seasons at Marshall, at times flashing potential to take on a bigger role.
That included some big moments as a freshman when Marshall rolled to the Conference USA Tournament championship and then upset Wichita State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
It made for quite a year for George, who in March of 2017 led what was then known as Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton to a state title before helping the Herd to one of its best seasons in school history just 12 months later.
Marshall won at least 23 games in each of George’s first two years in Huntington, W.Va., and might have been on its way to another 20-plus win last season before conference and postseason tournaments were called off thanks to COVID-19.
George and the Herd have been back at Marshall for more than a month working out, a process he said he’s enjoyed.
“That’s going pretty well, being around the team,” George said. “Because I hadn’t seen all my friends, all my teammates in a long time. So being back with them is good. Being home for three months, that was the longest I’d been home since college started, but now everyone is together here and that’s been going really good. This year is going to be weird because we don’t know what is going on with COVID and everything, but I’m going to be a senior and I have to improve on a lot of things and I’m still learning the game.”
While back in Staunton this summer with little to do in the way of sports or entertainment, one of the highlights was watching a team made up of Marshall alumni, including former teammates such as standout guard Jon Elmore, make a deep run in The Tournament.
The Thundering Herd alumni didn’t quite win the $1 million winner-take-all event, but George said it brought back some good memories of the March Madness run from his freshman season.
“Watching Jon and those guys, I used to play with a lot of them and they went on a big run,” George said. “It was fun to watch because they were running our offense and I knew some of the plays they were running. It was cool seeing them get that opportunity. Learning from them coming in my freshman year, that showed me a lot, and now being a senior is great.”
But the question remains whether or not George will opt to extend his college career another year by redshirting. Marshall is deep at the forward positions and if he plays this season he’ll likely continue to split minutes with players such as Jarrod West, Mikel Beyers and Jannson Williams, who are all also entering their senior seasons.
It’s a decision his coach will leave up to George, but D’Antoni expects him to leave a strong mark on the program either way.
“I’m fine with what he chooses, but he has gone beyond expectations really as far as what he means to the program,” D’Antoni said. “It’s up to him whether he will or won’t, but the thing is we have a lot of people at that position this year and we are going to lose two starters. He either impacts this team or he will really impact the next team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.