Ashley Iscoa, a standout freshman for the Eastern Mennonite women's soccer team, lined up as overtime started.
In the huddle, before the sudden-death overtime frame, her teammates looked at her. They told her she was a good scorer, she said, and wanted her to win the game for them.
So when the whistle blew, Iscoa ran forward, setting herself up in position by the goal. Then, just 40 seconds in, the Royals freshman found a pass and found the back of the net, winning the game for her squad.
Except this wasn’t on the turf field at EMU or for standings purposes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
This goal was in Godwin Hall at James Madison University as a part of STEADY Training Academy’s first-annual Jingle Ballers 3 vs. 3 Tournament that took place on Dec. 31.
Iscoa’s goal won her team the Division II championship. But that’s not the best part, the former first-team All-Valley District selection with Harrisonburg said. It was that her team was made up of seventh graders.
“I was a little nervous at first because you never know with seventh-grade boys,” Iscoa said. “They were very welcoming. They were very mature and very polite. My favorite memory was definitely getting to know the boys, getting to know how they play and, like, really working as a team.”
Working as a team and building leadership are core values in STEADY’s training program — developed by JMU lacrosse alumna and 2013 JMU Hall of Fame inductee Nora White. The CEO of STEADY created the academy with the focus of empowering women.
“[It’s] working with women in the game to empower them and develop them holistically,” White said. “Whether it's individual or group training, we do mental skills training, we do college planning and placement but you know, we believe that girls have unique gifts to really impact the world — both within the game and outside of the game.”
STEADY doesn’t just focus on the field aspects of soccer — White believes in setting up players for success after they leave the program. The academy creates a close-knit, second-family mentality and has belief statements that help women make positive decisions.
“They can safely feel like they can be vulnerable in discussing whatever problems they're having,” White said. “I am not a psychologist, but we're not talking about mental health issues. What we're talking about, you know, are obstacles that players have, whether it's in their families, with their coach, with their team at school. So it becomes a support network that every young person needs in their lives right now”
White brings 28 years of coaching into her program, including an NCAA national championship with UNC women’s soccer. She founded STEADY in 1998 and restarted the program a couple of different times while raising her four children. Then, it was mostly a weekend seminar where White said coaches would bring the speakers out so that club players learned about how to be aware and control their own development.
18 months ago, White left Horizon’s Edge — a sports complex in Rockingham County — and returned to Harrisonburg to regrow her program.
Part of STEADY’s mission is to develop females into their best selves and build skill sets that are useful on and off the field. In doing that, the academy’s created programs and tournaments to foster these skills — the Jingle Ballers 3 vs. 3 Tournament is a part of STEADY’s fun-in-the-game series.
White said that having four children between the ages of 12 and 22, there’s not too many fun places or things to do on New Year’s Eve. So, the tournament started in the early evening and was broken up into two co-ed divisions: a varsity division and what White considers a division with girls that have trained with STEADY for college and came back to play on teams. Each team was guaranteed five games and essentially played for four hours.
“We kind of marketed to our kids who have trained in our STEADY program first,” White said. “They brought some friends and we actually had, like, two family teams”
Kayla Mata is an eighth-grader at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School and is one of the students that train at STEADY. She took part in the Jingle Ballers 3 vs. 3 Tournament and found new people through the academy that helped her foster relationships — one of White’s goals.
“I love getting the opportunity to play against different people,” Mata said. “There was good competition, which really pushed my team to compete and to want to win. So that was really fun.”
Iscoa got involved in STEADY because she’s grown up with White as a coach. She has four older brothers and they all played in what’s now the Shenandoah Valley United program, where White was involved. White came to Iscoa’s high school games and was a support system. Now giving back, Iscoa wanted to support White’s program.
“I really admire coach Nora and everything she's doing,” Iscoa said. “I feel like not only is she helping empower us, but I feel like she needs to also realize and take a step back in and notice how much she has already empowered women in the community.”
Iscoa won the Division II Championship with Team Stellar and had the golden goal just under a minute in. They defeated Team Jenkins and Iscoa even played with White's son. She’s developed leadership skills within the program by helping middle schoolers in a different way than with her EMU teammates.
For the Division I competition, Team Cardoso defeated Team Free Agents to win the championship and went undefeated in pool play. Team Cardoso, with members Esmerelda Cardoso and Andreas Cardoso, is a small part of the ultimate amily experience White mentioned building within the program.
“To see players and just young people across a wide span of ages, bring joy to one another and have fun and compete with one another and communicate with one another is — to me, that's unlocking power,” White said.
White wants the Jingle Ballers 3 vs. 3 Tournament to be something that she can keep using every year. The CEO loved the environment and the connections made from just one day alone.
White said she is happy to give that joy back to the Harrisonburg community.
“It was diverse and you know, diverse in so many different ways. It was diverse across ages, diverse in gender, racially diverse,” White said. “It's what drew me back to soccer as the sport that I've coached for 30 years because diversity is such a natural part of the game. And it is such a big part of our community here and the greater Harrisonburg area. So it was fun to see that represented at the tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.