Strasburg (0-0) at Broadway (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Strasburg 25, Broadway 21 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Strasburg)
Broadway last week: Broadway 28, Fluvanna County 17
Strasburg last week: Did not play
Notes: Broadway has won four of the last five against Strasburg. ... Gobblers running back Cole Wuenschel had 28 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns last week. ... Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfmatter was just 4-of-9 passing for 50 yards, but two of his completions went for touchdowns in Week 1. ... Gobblers running back Cortland Andrews, a Turner Ashby transfer, had six carries for 44 yards in last week's win. ... Strasburg is in its 15th season under head coach Mark Roller. ... The Rams had to cancel last week's contest against Skyline due to an alleged threat posted online before the game. ... Senior quarterback Ryan Roller is among the key returners on the offensive side of the football for Strasburg. ... Rams linebacker Colby Shaw Jr. is one of the area's top defensive players.
Prediction: Strasburg 28, Broadway 14
