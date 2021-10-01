Strasburg (3-1) at East Rockingham (0-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Strasburg 39, East Rockingham 6 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Strasburg)
East Rockingham last week: Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 7
Strasburg last week: Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12
Notes: East Rockingham is on a 10-game losing streak and has not won since a 41-17 blowout of Buckingham County on Nov. 22, 2019 in the Region 2B playoffs. ... The Eagles are averaging 11.3 points per game this season. ... East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves is 39-of-65 passing for 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception. ... Eagles standout Ben Dinkel leads the team with 33 tackles. ... Five different ERHS receivers have at least three receptions. ... Strasburg hasn’t had a losing season since 2013. ... Rams quarterback Ryan Roller has attempted just nine passes this season. ... Strasburg running back Brady Neary has 41 carries for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season. ... Rams defensive lineman Colby Shaw leads the team with 36 tackles this season. ... Strasburg is giving up 12.7 points per game this season.
Prediction: Strasburg 21, East Rockingham 13
