Strasburg (3-1) at No. 4 Clarke County (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Strasburg)
Clarke County last week: Central 21, Clarke County 14
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 40, Moorefield 0
Notes: Clarke County has won nine in a row over Strasburg. ... Eagles running back Kyler Darlington leads the team with 54 carries for 308 yards and six scores, along with four receptions for 119 yards and another touchdown. ... CCHS quarterback Matthew Sipe has 378 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. ... Carson Chinn leads the Clarke County defense with 44 total tackles. ... Strasburg running backs Braden Stern and Takhai Coates have combined for 500 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. ... Rams quarterback Ryan Roller is 5-of-13 passing for 85 yards, a touchdown and an interception and has 139 rushing yards and three scores. ... Strasburg's Colby Shaw leads the team with 34 tackles, including nine for a loss. ... Coates has two interceptions on defense, including one that was returned 75 yards for a score.
Prediction: Clarke County 24, Strasburg 21
