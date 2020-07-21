Walking into training camp this time last year, Keenan Glago admitted his confidence probably wasn't quite where he wanted it to be.
The 6-foot-2, 160-pound quarterback was a soft-spoken sophomore then and with senior Kwentin Smiley, the reigning Valley District Offensive Player of the Year, entrenched as the starter, Glago wasn't sure he'd even see the field.
But after two lopsided losses to William Fleming and John Handley to open up the season, former Blue Streaks coach Chris Thurman opted to move Smiley into a versatile role as the team's running back and gave Glago his first start in Week 3 against Charlottesville. The result was a 31-21 victory — Harrisonburg's first of the season and one that sparked a swift turnaround the remainder of the year.
“Last year was definitely exciting, just getting to play," Glago said. "I wasn’t satisfied by any means, though. I knew there was a lot to improve on and knew I could have an even better season. It’s nice to have a season to look back on in film and learn from those things. Had I not played last year, I wouldn’t have had that. It’s been a huge key to my offseason. It’s inspired me to want to come back this year as an even more powerful version of myself.”
From the time Glago first took the field, he brought a different dynamic to an offense that had struggled to get the ball in its playmakers' hands.
With Smiley receiving touches as both a running back and receiver, Malachi Davis and Jazen Walker forming one of the top receiving duos in the Valley District and the Streaks defense showing steady improvement, Harrisonburg finished the season 5-6 despite having one of the area's youngest rosters. The Streaks lost to William Fleming in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs.
“He’s gained a lot of confidence in himself since last year," Harrisonburg running back Isaiah Hamilton said. "I believe he’s going to surprise a lot of people this year. I think that his development is going to help the team a lot because we know that we can rely on him to get the job done.”
As the Blue Streaks returned to limited offseason workouts earlier this month after a lengthy time away due to COVID-19, Glago said he's tried to take on a larger leadership role for the program now while preparing for his junior year.
“I was asked by the coaches and I put it upon myself to take on more of a leadership role," Glago said. "Last season, I was younger than everyone and just kind of doing my part. Even with being a leader and having that confidence, nothing is given. That was proven last year with my situation."
In 2019, Glago finished 107-of-205 passing for 1,474 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was widely considered the Valley District's third-best quarterback behind Spotswood's Ryan High and Rockbridge County's Miller Jay.
“Keenan worked hard in the weight room this winter," Harrisonburg first-year coach Josh Carico said. "He has continued working hard during this time on improving himself as a quarterback. Keenan is a student of the game. He has studied this offseason, looked at the good, the not-as-good and has developed mentally as a quarterback.”
As Carico enters his first year as the head coach of the Streaks after serving as the interim coach in their first-round playoff loss, having an established signal-caller is certainly a luxury he doesn't take for granted.
“The quarterback is an integral part to any offense," Carico said. "Every offensive play must start the quarterback. We are excited to have Keenan as the man who will be our signal caller. We expect Keenan to be one of the leaders of this year's football team.”
That level of respect from the head coach for the quarterback was reciprocated as Glago praised Carico for the new sense of energy that has been brought to the Streaks' program in a short amount of time.
“Everyone feeds off of him really well," Glago said. "It was definitely the best move we could have made as a team. We have that familiarity, but it still brings a culture change. Everybody can relate to him and that definitely helps. He still has that strong leadership, but he feels like one of us. He’s put a lot of work in. He’s doing his part and people are responding really well to that. Everyone really likes the move.”
There's plenty of reason for optimism around Harrisonburg this season in spite losing key pieces such as Smiley, Davis, Kane Wilson and Jaylin Smith. In fact, with a batch of young talent returning across the roster, Glago said he's confident this year's team can get the Blue Streaks back to the level of success they are used to seeing.
“We almost have our entire team returning from last year, which has helped us a lot," Glago said. "We’re very confident with the squad we have. We can definitely be a force this year. We have talent, it seems, at every position and most of it is returning.”
With the Virginia High School League still waiting to vote on July 27 for when, or if, a football season will be played, there a lot of unknowns about when the Blue Streaks will finally be able to get their full squad together for the first time.
But when they do, Glago said he'll enter training camp with an improved level of confidence compared to 2019 while all along maintaining his blue-collar work ethic.
"I’m going in with confidence, but I’m also working like everyone else," Glago said. "I want to make sure they know that I am working just like them for my spot. I want them to see that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.