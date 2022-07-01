College basketball offseason news continued around the country this week with one happening out of New York perhaps catching the eye of fans in this area.
Long Island University unceremoniously dismissed coach Derek Kellog and hired Rod Strickland, a longtime NBA player for Washington and father of current James Madison guard Terell Strickland.
Coincidentally, the younger Strickland spoke to reporters in Harrisonburg only hours before his dad’s news broke. Any worries that Terell might head off to join his father’s new program were tempered a bit when the JMU player offered his thoughts on the transfer process.
“With the landscape of the transfer portal, I always said I don’t want to touch it,” Terell Strickland said. “I do not want to be involved in all of that, people getting stuck in it. I have no reason to. JMU is great place. The school is amazing. The coaches are amazing. We’ve got this beautiful gym. I’m ready to stick it out.”
Another Strickland, though, has been willing to explore the transfer portal, and that’s actually another thing that has Terell excited for the upcoming season. His older brother, Tai, who previously played at Wisconsin and Temple, transferred this spring to Georgia Southern.
Now the brothers are conference rivals in the Sun Belt, a topic that has been discussed in the Strickland household on several occasions.
“We talk about it every other day,” Terell Strickland said. “I’m asking him, ‘what’s your team looking like? You know you got to come here first.’ So I’m always tuned in and trying to get one up on him. When we were back home he hit me with a little punch and I had to hit him back twice. You can’t take no losses. It’s going to be fun.”
The Dukes are certainly glad to have Strickland around for a third season.
“He’s looking great,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “He’s shooting the ball better than he ever had before and we really missed him.”
Vado’s Back
Time has flown for Dukes guard Vado Morse, who arrived at JMU in the summer of 2020 as a transfer from Mount St. Mary’s and one of Byington’s first James Madison recruits. Now he’s officially been at JMU longer than he was at The Mount and heading to his third season he’s embracing his role as a leader and the team’s top scorer from a year ago after averaging 15.3 points per game last season.
To prepare for that he’s kept in touch with an old friend who filled that same role back when Morse first arrived in Harrisonburg. Morse and 2021 CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis were friends from the Washington DC area before Morse ever arrived at JMU and their relationship has continued to thrive even after Lewis left James Madison for the pros.
“I kind of got to learn a few things from Matt Lewis,” Morse said. “I talk to him a lot, basically every day. We played the game with each other, and now I’m kind of liking that role, for sure.”
Summer League For Lewis
Speaking of Lewis, the former JMU standout spent the past season with the Iowa Wolves, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he’ll remain with that organization as he continues his pursuit of the NBA.
Lewis was added to the Minnesota’s NBA Summer League roster where he’ll get a further shot to impress the franchise’s coaches and front office. Lewis first signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2021 while still recovering from a knee injury that ended his final season at JMU.
He was on the T-Wolves Summer League roster last year, but didn’t play as he continued to heal and was assigned to the G-League where he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range.
