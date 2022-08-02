It was an exciting run to end a successful year for the Keezletown Cal Ripken 10U All-Star baseball team this summer as the team won four straight games to win the District 4 Babe Ruth League tournament that featured eight teams from around the area.
During that tournament run, the team outscored its opponents 48-14. Keezletown had 38 hits in the four games and defeated South Augusta 11-9 for the championship.
In the first game, the team saw Staunton rally to make it a one-run game before making a pitching change to stop the bleeding and then scoring 10 unanswered.
The championship game saw Keezletown score six runs in the fourth inning to take a lead and then, after falling behind again, scored three more in the fifth to earn the title.
As a result of winning the District 4 title, Keezletown moved on to the state tournament for the second straight season and ultimately ended up placing fifth in the double-elimination tournament with both losses coming to the top two teams.
Members of the Keezletown Minor League All-Star team were Chase Banks, Trace Belcher, Cooper Buracker, Josiah Castro, River Gordon, Cameron Kaltenborn, Cameron Kerns, Ethan May, Cason Moore, Jeremiah Morris, Parker Myers, Gideon Pence, Tripp Purgason & Adam Rossi. Coaches for the team were Shane Banks, Adam Buracker, John Kaltenborn and John Myers and managed by Josh Morris.
“I’m extremely proud of our team," Morris said. "The best part for me is to see how much these boys have grown from where we started a couple of months ago. The boys played their hearts out and were great ambassadors for baseball in the Valley. More importantly, they forged friendships and memories they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”
