Hoping expansion and recent coaching hires can push the conference forward, Sun Belt volleyball coaches have aspirations of moving past the days of being a one-bid league in the NCAA Tournament.
Looking at last year’s tourney field, those dreams might not be so far-fetched.
“I think we as a coaches group really made a commitment to get the league where we can get two teams in the NCAA Tournament, at least,” Texas State coach Sean Huiet said. “I think you’ve seen the talent level consistently jump. Adding the four new schools has been awesome, but in the past couple of years there have been new coaches that have taken over programs too.”
One of those coaches is South Alabama’s Jesse Ortiz, who in his first year with the Jaguars dethroned Huiet’s longtime Sun Belt powerhouse program at Texas State. Both South Alabama and Texas State were NCAA bubble teams last November. Texas State had an RPI of No. 51 while South Alabama ranked No. 52.
South Alabama earned the Sun Belt’s automatic berth by winning the conference tournament and Texas State was left out. Sun Belt newcomer James Madison wasn’t far behind either program with an RPI of No. 55 and was also left out of the NCAA field after the Colonial Athletic Association banned the Dukes from its conference tournament when it was announced the school would switch leagues this year
South Alabama, Texas State and JMU each bring back several of their top players from a year ago while Coastal Carolina (RPI No. 106) has reloaded with high-quality international players, and the battle for the Sun Belt title figures to be intense.
Those in the Sun Belt hope winning the league tournament isn’t the only path to the NCAA postseason in such a competitive conference.
For Sun Belt coaches and officials, there was some frustration that the selection committee seemed to favor Power 5 conferences. The Big 12, for instance, was incredible at the top with Texas and Baylor both ranked in the Top 10 and Kansas a borderline Top 25 team much of the season.
There was no arguing those teams earned their way into the field, but West Virginia (RPI 50), Kansas State (54) and Iowa State (56) all made it in with RPIs similar or worse than Texas State and James Madison.
For a potential boost that might close the razor-thin gap between making the tournament and not, the Sun Belt took the event of expansion to 14 teams as an opportunity to change the way it schedules conference games.
Teams in the SBC East and West will play each team in their respective divisions, but have only two crossover games. The teams expected to be at the top of the standings were intentionally matched up to help increase the overall strength of schedule.
“It doesn’t really do any good for a lower-level team to play a higher-level team, for either of those teams,” JMU coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “It’s going to help your RPI and hopefully get at-large teams in for the Sun Belt.”
That means James Madison and Coastal Carolina will face Texas State and South Alabama in their only cross-division matches before the Sun Belt Tournament.
“I’m excited about that,” Huiet said. “We have been very close to getting two teams in. Looking at last year we were looking at trying to go four in a row (Sun Belt titles) and we had injuries. We had other things. Call it the COVID hangover. Even as crazy as our schedule was early on, we ended up finishing second in the Sun Belt and looking at RPI there were teams below us that got in. We’re not going to be able to play everyone in the other division, so if we are really committed to getting two teams in, what can we do here?”
Sources said there’s talk of taking the idea a step further. Currently all 14 teams make the Sun Belt tournament, but there’s been discussions of possibly cutting the field down in future seasons to spare top seeds games against the lowest ranked teams, which can hurt RPI even in victory.
But for now the Sun Belt is hoping the regular season adjustment is enough to push one more team into the NCAA field.
“I’m so thankful the Sun Belt set it up so we are crossing over with similar RPIs,” Steinbrecher said. “We’ll get to play South Alabama and Texas State in our crossover matches to prepare for the conference tournament and that gives us a really good schedule.”
