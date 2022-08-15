Louisiana Monroe opens its season on a big stage Sept. 3 at Texas. But Warhawks athletic director Scott McDonald won’t be along for the ride.
The school announced Monday that McDonald was resigning effective Sept. 1 after three years in charge of ULM sports. That opens up one of the more challenging positions in the new-look Sun Belt Conference.
The Warhawks haven’t finished above .500 in football since 2012 and haven’t made the NCAA Tournament in men’s basketball since 1996. ULM sits at the bottom of the Sun Belt in both athletic spending (approximately $18 million a year) and enrollment (9,100).
But second-year football coach Terry Bowden spent much of the Sun Belt Media Days last month building up the direction ULM is heading, saying the Warhawks are getting closer to competing with Sun Belt rivals old and new.
“These are exciting times at ULM,” Bowden said. “Many of you probably aren’t on campus or go up to Monroe, you catch us on a game somewhere. But this is an exciting time to be at ULM. Football is just a part of what’s going on now. New facilities, new commitment, an excited community, an excited faculty, staff and campus and football has been fortunate enough to be a part of that.”
ULM is currently in the midst of renovations to the tune of about $6 million, including improvements on administrative offices, a football player lounge, enhancements at the baseball and softball facilities and a new roof on the Fant-Ewing Coliseum, home of the Warhawks basketball and volleyball teams.
Bowden has faced strong challenges before when taking over a program. In 1992 he was hired at Auburn as the Tigers faced stiff NCAA sanctions. In 2012 he took over an Akron team that went 1-11 the previous season and took the Zips to a bowl game in his fourth season.
The coach said growth of the school and the football program go hand-in-hand.
“The great thing about ULM football right now is as the school sees its future success and excitement, they see football as being a huge part of that,” Bowden said. “It goes together and that’s what you need to build a football program.
CHANGE IN NORFOLK
Louisiana Monroe wasn’t the only Sun Belt program to see a surprise resignation recently. Last week, less than a month before Old Dominion plays host to Virginia Tech, Monarchs offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude stepped down.
ODU head coach Ricky Rahne, a former offensive coordinator at Penn State, said other members of the staff will pick up additional responsibilities after losing a top assistant so close to the start of the season.
Adding to the challenge is the Monarchs entered the preseason without a clear-cut No. 1 quarterback. Hayden Wolff started the second half of the season last year for ODU while D.J. Mack also returns after starting several games and Notre Dame transfer Brendon Clark is also now in the mix.
“Our quarterback competition is still open right now,” Rahne said in July. “We’ve got some guys who can play. This is going to be a three (man) battle and we’re going to let it play out. We want to see who gives us the best chance to win football games.”
ROUGH START, TOUGH FINISH
Georgia State once again faces a difficult early season schedule, facing South Carolina, North Carolina, Army and Coastal Carolina all in its first five games. It’s reminiscent of last season when the Panthers started 1-4, but finished 8-5 with a win in the Cramton Bowl.
Georgia State’s All-Sun Belt linebacker Blake Carroll said the key for the Panthers is to keep its focus regardless of their record during any particular stretch of the season.
“We knew that we were a better team than 1-4,” Carroll said of last year’s Panthers. “We knew we were a good team, but put our foot down in a different direction.”
