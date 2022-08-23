Less than two weeks before the start of its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, Marshall took a big hit on Tuesday when it announced standout running back Rasheen Ali was out indefinitely, taking a leave of absence from the team.
Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff released a statement through the school and it’s not clear when Ali might return.
“Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically and emotionally ready to return, he will be back,” Huff’s statement read. “Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him and we are looking forward to getting him back soon. Out of privacy and respect for Rasheen and his family, we will not comment further on this topic until he is back with us.”
Ali rushed for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns last season and was a preseason All-Sun Belt pick as perhaps the most accomplished ball carrier in a running back-deep league that featured 10 players on the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list.
Ali’s absence may create a greater opportunity for Virginia Beach product Khalan Laborn, a former five-star recruit who signed with Florida State out of high school then dislocated his knee in the second game of the 2018 season then had 63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.
Laborn was dismissed from the Seminoles’ team in 2020, stayed at FSU to finish his degree then transferred to Marshall in the offseason.
New Man Of Troy
Last week saw another big shakeup in the Sun Belt with the late addition of a veteran quarterback at Troy. Jarrett Doege, who has thrown for more than 10,000 yards in his career in two seasons each at Bowling Green and West Virginia, arrived at the Trojans camp on Thursday after initially leaving WVU for Western Kentucky.
Doege completed 64 percent of his passes for 6,453 yards with 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in two seasons at West Virginia. Adding a potential starting QB two weeks before the start of the season is a rare move, but Troy coach Jon Sumrall said it was one that made sense for the Trojans.
“We really just felt like it was an opportunity where we felt like we would help bolster our team in regards to positioning ourselves hopefully for 13 or 14 games this year” Sumrall told the Troy Messenger, which initially broke the news of Doege’s transfer. “I think everyone knows we’ve had some quarterback competition going on here and all of those guys have done some things really well.”
Prior to Doege’s arrival, Troy had just one quarterback on the roster who had taken a snap at the Division I level, junior Gunnar Watson. Watson completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,141 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020, but saw all of those numbers dip significantly in 2021.
Who's No. 1?
While most indications out of James Madison camp suggest Colorado State transfer will be the Dukes’ opening night starter at quarterback, JMU is rapidly becoming one of the few Sun Belt teams without the first-string quarterback position officially settled.
Over just the past few days, more SBC teams with preseason QB battles have declared a starter for Week 1. That includes Old Dominion, which gave the job to Hayden Wolff, who took over as the starter midway through last year and led the Monarchs to five consecutive victories to close out the regular season.
Texas State also settled a QB battle, naming Arkansas State transfer Layne Hatcher its starter on Tuesday.
