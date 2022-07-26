No surprise, when Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill took the stage Tuesday in New Orleans to open the league’s media days much of the focus was on TV and conference realignment.
And after the Sun Belt came out winners in both categories last year, it’s looking good for Gill’s conference once again in 2022. Among the first things addressed by the commissioner on Tuesday was further expansion of the SBC’s deal with ESPN.
Details were light, but the new ESPN deal continues to run through 2031, per the extension signed last summer. The Sun Belt will see an increase in televised games on ESPN channels as Gill said the new arrangement means more linear TV contests in football and basketball and more than 6,000 live events streaming on ESPN+, including more baseball and softball games.
The expanded deal will put eight conference men’s basketball games on linear ESPN channels.
While many conferences focused on expanding into more large media markets during the latest round of realignment, the Sun Belt stayed within a tight geographical footprint and developed regional rivalries to generate excitement.
“I don’t think you can have a better partner in college sports than ESPN,” Gill said. “Our pattern is one you don’t see a lot in realignment and any opportunities that come out of this round of realignment we can take advantage of it. We’re really fortunate the four schools were able to come early. I think it’s going to be exciting on the field.”
Gill said the new ESPN deal would also mean more money for the Sun Belt member schools. No further details on the financial side of the deal were available. But it’s telling that as the rest of the Group of 5 conferences face significant question marks in realignment and what that means for their TV deals, ESPN had confidence in the direction of the Sun Belt to renegotiate far ahead of the end of the deal.
It was an exciting announcement for Sun Belt players as well, especially those new to the league.
"Just being able to play on ESPN more adn be able to have our families stream us and watch us a lot more than they used to," Marshall's standout linebacker Eli Neal said. "I'm really happy to be in this new conference. The level of competition, that's what we're here for."
With the expansion, eight Sun Belt men’s basketball games will appear on ESPN’s linear channels and an increase in streaming men’s and women’s soccer games, volleyball, softball and baseball to at least 49 games per school on ESPN+. Nine of those must be baseball games.
According to Gill, In 2021 more than 18 million people watched Sun Belt football and Sun Belt bowl games averaged about 1.5 million viewers. The additions of James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi to make the SBC a 14-team league apparently only made the conference more valuable to ESPN.
“This conference is the right size with the right teams,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said.
But of course, that could change. Gill didn’t eliminate the possibility of further expansion, perhaps to 15 or 16 teams. But the Sun Belt still isn’t interested in chasing large media markets or stretching the league’s geography significantly further.
“I wouldn’t take anything off the table,” Gill said. “We’re not looking at a number. We’re looking at value. We’re not actively looking to expand, but we’re not taking anything off the table. We’re going to continue to work with our ADs and CEOs to explore the landscape, but we’re very comfortable with 14.”
The Sun Belt is one of the few conferences in the country that doesn’t seem in immediate danger of losing schools. Now the SBC can sit back and see what happens across the country. If any schools in the footprint would add value to the ESPN deal, the Sun Belt could expand. If not, a 14-team SBC will continue for the foreseeable future.
Gill also touched on the possibility of the College Football Playoff expanding to as many as 12 teams and what expansion of the SEC and Big Ten might mean for the Sun Belt as a whole. At the moment, the commissioner isn’t worried about either having a negative impact on his surging league.
“As we begin two days celebrating Sun Belt football,” Gill said, “the Sun Belt has never been stronger. This conference is too good to be left out.”
