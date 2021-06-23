While Monday’s Supreme Court ruling in NCAA vs. Alston likely foreshadows foundational changes coming to the world of college sports, the immediate effect at schools such as James Madison is limited according to JMU’s assistant athletic director for compliance Stephen LaPorta.
“It’s created a little bit of confusion,” LaPorta said. “People don’t realize the Alston case is only impacting basketball and FBS football. It’s not even applicable to all the sports. So it’s definitely been a case of trying to catch people up and you’re trying to get information out. There’s so much to throw at them it is easy to kind of lump things together and get them confused.”
The legal battle between former West Virginia football player Shawn Alston and the NCAA reached the highest court in the land with the nine Justices ruling unanimously against the NCAA.
The judgment means the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits to college athletes while profiting from their labor. Under current rules, everything from distribution of protractors and laptops to car rides across campus to post-graduate internships are closely scrutinized by the NCAA and can be labeled illegal extra benefits.
What the Alston ruling doesn’t do is say players can now be paid to play, but the concurring opinion to the judgment authored by Justice Brett Kavanaugh was more or less a warning to the NCAA that future rulings on compensating players are no more likely to go the NCAA’s way.
“Important traditions that have become part of the fabric of America cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student-athletes who are not fairly compensated,” Kavanaugh wrote. “The NCAA is not above the law."
The Supreme Court ruling sparked strong reaction nationwide and locally led to several calls to LaPorta’s office. For most of JMU’s athletes nothing has immediately changed.
“We’ve gotten a handful of questions,” LaPorta said. “Part of it was just misinformation or that people assume that it means something. One kid texted me, ‘Hey, so now that the rules have changed, can we do this?’ No, that had nothing to do with what they were looking to do.”
Adding to the confusion is the fact the NCAA is dealing with separate legal issues. New laws allowing college athletes to profit from their own name, image and likeness will go into effect in six states on July 1.
The NCAA had pressed Congress to enact an overarching Federal law before then, but that didn’t get done, leaving the NCAA scrambling to establish new guidelines by the end of the month. LaPorta clarified that the possibility of players making money from name, image and likeness is a different issue.
“That has nothing to do with name, image and likeness,” said LaPorta, a 2009 JMU graduate and former full-time compliance intern at Virginia Tech. “A lot of people see them as one and the same, but the Alston case was focusing just on educational-related expenses.”
