As a first-year coach at Broadway during the 2018-19 season, Scott Martin remembers the potential he immediately saw for forward A.C. Swartz.
As a sophomore, the soft-spoken post player wanted an opportunity, Martin said. She worked hard throughout the offseason and into training camp and by the time the season began, she had solidified herself as a starter.
"A.C. has really grown a lot the past two years," Martin said. "I think once she saw the impact she could have for our team that helped her confidence. That confidence moved into a bigger leadership role as a junior. I really want all of our players to be great communicators on the floor and A.C. has certainly helped to fill that role. Going into her senior season I hope A.C. will be able to build on her past success and play her best basketball."
That's the exact hope Swartz has heading into her senior season as well.
After being limited this summer due to COVID-19 and now finding out the Virginia High School League will implement a condensed schedule for the 2020-21 season, the Broadway senior simply wants to get back on the court.
"I can’t wait to get back on the court and see my teammates again," Swartz said. "Basketball has always been such a huge part of my school year that I’ll definitely have to adjust to the shortened season and the restrictions. I want people to try and be as socially responsible as possible so that we can safely return to watching and playing the sports that we love."
That love for the game has grown in recent years, Swartz said. She acknowledged her growth since entering the program and noted that her aggressive approach underneath the basket is especially pivotal.
"Being aggressive and tough underneath the basket is a really important asset to me in the game as it’s where I can help my team the most," Swartz said. "It also helps provide diversity in our game style that some teams aren’t really able to have."
Martin said that dominating presence Swartz provides is a difference maker. He said that it allows the Gobblers to space things out easier on the offensive end and force the opposing team into foul trouble. He also praised her for protecting the rim and controlling the boards while staying out of foul trouble.
"A.C’s size and height is going to play a very big role for us next year and will help us get a few more wins with [former Spotswood forward] Stephanie [Ouderkirk] graduating," Broadway guard Emma Bacon said. "Teams will find it very difficult to guard her because now nobody can match her size. She’s going to help us offensively but also more so defensively. It's next to impossible to drive it into the paint with a 6-foot-2 [forward] towering over you blocking all your shots."
Bacon and Swartz join Aliza Lokey as a core of young players determined to lead Broadway to more success this season. After playing a lot of minutes together the past two years at the varsity level and seeing moderate success, the trio is aiming for even more in their final year together.
"Aliza and Emma and I’s chemistry is amazing, on and off the court," Swartz said. "I definitely believe that since we have a strong friendship outside of basketball, it definitely helps us in the game when we can yell at each other and get on each other without any hard feelings later. I’ve been playing with them ever since I started and that’s definitely helped us to succeed at the Varsity level."
Last season, Swartz averaged 7.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Bacon and Lokey both emerged as go-to scorers on the wing and several other young pieces improved for the Gobblers as the season went along.
"I think the chemistry those three have could lead to a special season," Martin said. "They are very close off the court and have been playing with each other for years now. They definitely play for one another. That kind of bond can be contagious and build camaraderie among your entire program. I want those three to bring along their younger teammates and show them how to prepare and how to compete at the varsity level."
Swartz admitted the offseason has been different due to COVID-19 and although she's been able to practice with her travel team, she hasn't felt comfortable enough yet to play in tournaments.
But whenever she does step back on the court with her Broadway teammates, she said she's confident she'll be ready to flash that full potential Martin saw in her two years ago.
And that, Martin said, is what makes her a good leader.
"I think that I’ve improved more than I ever thought I would since freshman year thanks to amazing team members and a great support system," Swartz said. I’d like to think that I’ve taken a pretty big leadership role as I’ve become one of the few upperclassmen on the team. I love my teammates and naturally want to see them succeed so that makes it easy to want to lead."
