Brenan Hanifee, a former Turner Ashby High standout pitcher now in the Detroit Tigers organization, debuted strongly over the weekend in the team’s spring training contest against his former team, the Baltimore Orioles.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-hander, whom the Orioles drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, is expected to play for the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens this season, but certainly got off to a strong start.
In just two innings of work against Baltimore, the former Knights star gave up one run on three hits and a walk in two innings while tossing 38 pitches in relief work.
More impressively, Hanifee struck out a team-high three batters in those two frames, including a solid punch-out of 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Jackson Holliday in the eighth.
Throughout his minor league career, Hanifee has tossed 373.1 innings, striking out 237 and posting a 3.57 ERA.
He has a 26-21 overall record but just got back int
