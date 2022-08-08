James Madison and Turner Ashby alum Justin Showalter made his professional baseball debut Sunday with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League.
Showalter, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-hander that just signed with the Washington Wild Things on July 31, got the start and impressed as he pitched five innings, giving up no runs on just four hits and a trio of walks while also picking up a strikeout for the team in a 6-5 victory at home over the Lake Erie Crushers.
The Bridgewater native became the third Duke to enter the pro ranks last month after a spring season in which he earned four wins and posted a 5.10 ERA.
In his final season with JMU, Showalter led the pitching staff with 72.1 innings tossed, racking up 67 strikeouts and 14 starts, including one complete game.
Over a five-year span with the Dukes, Showalter made 44 career appearances on the mound with 33 starts, including JMU's first one-hitter in 11 years in 2020.
He finished his James Madison career with a record of 10-13 and 4.21 ERA
