BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby cruised into the Region 3C semifinals Tuesday night, racing past Fluvanna County with a huge second quarter to advance with a 76-24 victory.
Raevin Washington had 17 points and freshma Maisy Miller added 14 for TA. Aniah Webb had 10 to lead the way for the Flying Flucos, who finished second in the Jefferson District.
The Knights scored 24 straight points during a stretch in the second and third periods and led by more than 30 points by the time the second half was less than two minutes old. The dominant performance sets up a Thursday meeting with either Valley District rival Broadway or Liberty Christian.
“That’s a team that won quite a few games and I thought we were fantastic tonight on both ends of the floor,” Turner Ashby coach Rob Lovell said. “Defensively, we play well and it helps set things up on the offensive end. It just seemed to really come together tonight.”
The Knights looked to take advantage of its size early, going to 6-5 junior Washington in the post as she helped build an early 8-4 edge and on the defensive end swatted away multiple Fluco shots in the first quarter.
By the end of the opening period, Washington’s seven points were the difference as TA held a 14-7 lead. In the second quarter it was Kendall Simmers, who finished with nine points, who got going for the Knights. Back-to-back buckets from the junior guard and an assist to Elizabeth Smith in the paint quickly made it a 16-point TA lead.
Then it was Miller’s turn. The sharpshooting guard scored eight straight points as part of a 17-0 Turner Ashby run. By halftime it had turned into a romp with the Knights leading 32-12 at the break with Miller nearly outscoring the Flucos on her own with 11 points.
“We had energy going and it wasn’t going to stop from there,” Miller said. “At halftime we were in the locker room and we were like, if that’s how we play we’re not going to lose. But we couldn’t play bad in the second half. We can’t ever come out weak.”
Washington and Miller combined to score the first seven points of the second half as TA stretched its lead even further.
With the game in hand early, Lovell was able to rest his starters for long stretches ahead of the regional semis, but the TA bench also performed well. Back-to-back baskets by freshman Rowen Smith, who had nine points, made it a 56-19 Knights lead heading to the final eight minutes.
“We probably played as well as we have all year,” Lovell said. “It’s an important time to do that. We feel like we have a pretty deep bench and good players coming off the bench. I thought they truly showed that tonight.”
Turner Ashby 76, Fluvanna County 24
FCHS 7 5 7 5 - 24
TAHS 14 25 17 20 - 76
Fluvanna (15-8) Webb 4 2-4 10, Carter Johnson 3 1-2 7, Seal 1 0-2 3, Spruill 1 0-2 2, 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-10 24.
Turner Ashby (18-6) Knight 0 4-5 4, Simmers 4 0-0 9, Bowen 1 0-0 3, Conley 4 0-0 8, Whetzel 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 0-0 14, Smith 4 1-2 9, Washington 8 1-2 17. Totals 30 6-9 76.
3-pointers: Fluvana 1 (Seal). Turner Ashby 6 (Miller 4, Simmers, Bowen).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.