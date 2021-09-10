CHARLOTTESVILLE — Turner Ashby wasn’t exactly in midseason form, leaving Knights coach Chris Fraser with plenty to address in practice next week. But the end result Friday night was a bounce back victory for TA.
Mistakes — penalties in particular — limited the TA offense much of the evening, but the Knights took full advantage of four Monticello turnovers to bring home a 41-0 victory, one week after suffering a blowout loss to Brookville.
“Imagine how much better we can be cutting out the mistakes,” Fraser said. “That’s a fact. We have to look at the film and see what are the things we can actually clean up. It’s hard to say with the holding penalties and stuff like that. Some were legit.”
Running back Sam Shickel carried 14 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Cole Hoover added 99 yards on 13 carries for the Knights. Both stepped up in the absence of running back Jalin Quintanilla, who suffered a bruised foot last week. But TA was penalized 18 times for 140 yards.
The Knights (2-1) got on the board first midway through the first quarter after Gage Kelley picked off a pass to set TA up in Monticello territory. Hoover then found Dylan Eppard, who broke multiple tackles and carried a pair of Mustang defenders into the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown.
Later in the first half it was Kelley who came up big again, this time on offense when his first carry of the game was a two-yard end-around for a touchdown. The score gave the Knights a 14-0 lead with 5:04 left in the second quarter.
Not long after that Turner Ashby came up with another interception, this time by Micah Shank, to set the Knights up in good field position again. This time it was Shickel who scampered across the goal line from 16 yards out and despite 70 yards worth of penalties in the first and second periods hampering the Knights’ offense, TA held a 20-0 lead at halftime.
“We had a lot of mistakes, but we still came out on top,” Eppard said. “That really shows you how good of a team we can be. Just little mistakes are making a big impact, but if we can get that going the season is going to go well.”
Late in the third quarter, the Mustangs (0-2) once again set TA up with a short field, fumbling just shy of their own 45 with the Knights recovering. Turner Ashby responded with a drive that mostly featured Shickel on the ground until he carried it in for a three-yard score to make it a four-touchdown lead heading into the final period.
The Knights tacked on two late scores to make it an especially lopsided final. Logan Clark rushed for 94 yards to lead Monticello, which finished with just 141 yards of total offense.
“We have good kids,” Fraser said, “but whatever it is, if we are going to keep getting better we’ve got to clean up some mistakes.”
The Knights are back in action again next week, playing host to Western Albemarle.
TAHS 7 13 7 14 — 41
MHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
PASSING: TA — Hoover 4-10-51-0; MHS — Roach 7-15-32-2.
RUSHING: TA — Shickel 14-128 2 TD, Hoover 13-99, Shank 1-46, Haskell 3-24, Eppard 4-15, Kelley 2-7, Young 1-(-2); MHS — Clark 18-94, Roach 6-9, Fields 4-6.
RECEIVING: TA — Eppard 3-49, Shickel 1-2; MHS — Carter 2-28, Frazier 1-5, Clark 1-3, Dixon 1-(-1), Fields 2-(-3).
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
TAHS — Eppard 32 pass from Hoover (Miller kick), 4:33
Second Quarter
TAHS — Kelley 2 run (Miller kick), 5:04
TAHS — Shickel 16 run (Shickel run failed), 2:40
Third Quarter
TAHS — Shickel 3 run (Miller kick), 2:13
Fourth Quarter
TAHS — Shank 46 run (Miller kick), 2:39
TAHS — Haskell 6 run (Miller kick), 1:02
