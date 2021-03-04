The Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament arrives in Harrisonburg this weekend, the first time the event has come to the Friendly City since 1984 - when the conference was still known as the ECAC South. Host James Madison is the top overall seed for the first time since 1993, but the Dukes have plenty of challengers.
Here’s a breakdown of the field.
No. 1 JAMES MADISON DUKES
RECORD: 13-6, 8-2 CAA
HEAD COACH: Mark Byington
KEY PLAYERS: Vado Morse (14 ppg), Justin Amadi (67 FG%), Julien Wooden (8.2 ppg)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 2013
SCOUTING REPORT: The Dukes were on a roll in mid-February with a seven-game winning streak vaulting JMU to first place. But the season-ending injury to the CAA’s leading scorer, Matt Lewis, changed the whole dynamic of the tournament. The Dukes didn’t fall apart in a game and a half without Lewis, but they are now simply among many contenders rather than the favorite.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “We’re going into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and as significant underdogs. I think Vado just has to stay aggressive for us and make good decisions. We know we’ll need him to score, but we need more than that.” -Byington
No. 2 NORTHEASTERN HUSKIES
RECORD: 9-8, 8-2 CAA
HEAD COACH: Bill Coen
KEY PLAYERS: Tyson Walker (18.5 ppg), Shaquille Walters (6.6 rpg), Jahmyl Telfort (10.6 ppg)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 2019
SCOUTING REPORT: The biggest question mark for the Huskies is how they will perform coming off a COVID-19 pause. After a two-week break in early February, Northeastern dropped a game to ninth-seeded Towson that allowed JMU to claim a share of the conference crown. Walker might be the most dynamic scorer in the tournament with JMU’s Matt Lewis out and Coen has generally fared well in CAA Tourney play.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Every coach wants their team to be playing their best basketball this time of year. Postseason, once you get into one-and-done territory it’s a bit of a different mindset. It’s hard to do. Anybody who has won the CAA championship has done it through a difficult gauntlet.” - Coen
No. 3 CHARLESTON COUGARS
RECORD: 9-9, 6-4 CAA
HEAD COACH: Earl Grant
KEY PLAYERS: Zep Jasper (14.9 ppg), Payton Willis (40.7 3PT%), Brenden Tucker (9.7 ppg)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 2018
SCOUTING REPORT: The Cougars also come in after a two-week break and three weeks removed from their most recent game against a Division I opponent. An overtime victory against Division II Columbus State didn’t exactly inspire confidence and the Cougars haven’t played outside of Charleston since Jan. 3. Still, Charleston is a talented and well-coached team capable of making noise.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Sometimes you play a game and you don’t know if you are going to have seven players or eight players. It’s definitely a challenge, but all of us going through it together, there’s actually some beauty in it.” -Grant
No. 4 HOFSTRA PRIDE
RECORD: 12-9, 8-6 CAA
HEAD COACH: Mike Farrelly (interim)
KEY PLAYERS: Jalen Ray (18.6 ppg), Isaac Kante (10.1 rpg), Tareq Coburn (15.7 ppg)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 2020 (NCAA Tournament canceled)
SCOUTING REPORT: The talent to run through the CAA field is certainly there, but thus far this Pride team hasn’t quite put it all together since head coach Joe Mihalic took a medical leave of absence before the start of the season. Ray, a Hampton native, always seems to play well in his home state. Could he lead Hofstra to the NCAA Tournament appearance it had taken away last March?
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Not getting the experience to go to the NCAA Tournament, our older guys are saying let’s do this again and get that experience. Hopefully we can get started and have a good performance for 40 minutes on Sunday morning.” -Farrelly
No. 5 DELAWARE BLUE HENS
RECORD: 7-7, 5-4 CAA
HEAD COACH: Martin Inglesby
KEY PLAYERS: Dylan Painter (11.6 rpg), Ryan Allen (15.4 ppg), Ebby Asamoah (47.3 3PT%)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 2014
SCOUTING REPORT: Painter, a Villanova transfer, is averaging a double-double and has developed into one of the league’s toughest post players. Allen was the CAA Rookie of the Year four years ago, yet never really developed into a star. Still, the Blue Hens might have the depth to make a deep run if they get solid performances from veterans such as Allen.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “I give our guys a lot of credit for staying upbeat and staying positive. We have been able to get back to practice the last couple days. It’s March. It’s the best time of the year and we’re just looking forward to playing this weekend.” -Inglesby
No. 6 DREXEL DRAGONS
RECORD: 9-7, 4-5 CAA
HEAD COACH: Zach Spiker
KEY PLAYERS: Camren Wynter (17.6 ppg), James Butler (9.1 rpg), TJ Bickerstaff (11.2 ppg)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 1996
SCOUTING REPORT: The Dragons are fresh off a victory against top-seeded JMU, which helped Zach Spiker’s team avoid the play-in round. They face Charleston in the quarterfinals, a team they lost a pair of heartbreakers too on the road. Wynter is the kind of player capable of carrying a team in a three-game playoff.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “This will be our third trip to Harrisonburg. We’re just excited to play basketball games. I think we’ve gotten better during different stretches. The CAA is always a tough tournament. Our focus is the Charleston Cougars and then we’ll take the next game when it comes.” -Spiker
No. 7 WILLIAM & MARY TRIBE
RECORD: 6-9, 4-6 CAA
HEAD COACH: Dane Fischer
KEY PLAYERS: Luke Loewe (16.8 ppg), Connor Kochera (13.4 ppg), Mehkel Harvey (2.4 bpg)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: None
SCOUTING REPORT: The Tribe haven’t won a game since Jan. 31, but perhaps the CAA Tournament can be a fresh start. The event hasn’t been kind to even the best teams William & Mary has had to offer, but 2020-21 is a strange season - maybe it will produce strange results. Loewe has made huge strides each season in Williamsburg, but his young supporting cast will need to step up as well.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “We’ve had two COVID pauses this year and they were very different. The first one we were able to come out of it with our entire team intact. The second one we had multiple guys who were down a little longer. We were able to (practice) 5-on-5 once before playing Elon. It’s certainly a challenge.” -Fischer
No. 8 ELON PHOENIX
RECORD: 7-8, 4-7 CAA
HEAD COACH: Mike Schrage
KEY PLAYERS: Hunter McIntosh (15.5 ppg), Ikenna Ndugba (9.3 ppg), Hunter Woods (6.8 rpg).
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 1997 in Division II
SCOUTING REPORT: The Phoenix were rocked by injuries before the season began and got off to a rough start in CAA play. But Elon has won four straight heading into the tournament. It’s the second time in Schrage’s two seasons the Phoenix have surged late.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “These guys love the gym. They’ve been living in the gym and it’s paying off. We have enough guys from last year who are really excited and remember this moment. Everybody is excited in March, but they can remember those moments and how much fun it was.” - Schrage
No. 9 TOWSON TIGERS
RECORD: 4-13, 3-9 CAA
HEAD COACH: Pat Skerry
KEY PLAYERS: Zane Martin (16.5 ppg), Charles Thompson (56 FG%), Nicolas Timberlake (11.9 ppg)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 1991
SCOUTING REPORT: The Tigers knocked off Northeastern in February, but couldn’t ride any of that momentum due to a COVID pause that kept Towson off the floor the rest of the month. Martin is capable of taking games over, but Towson hasn’t had an opportunity for consistency.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “It’s been a tricky year, that’s been the understandment, right? My first year here we lost 31 games, maybe the worst team ever. This has quickly become more challenging than that. We’re just hoping to make sure everybody is back. You want them to be healthy and safe too.” -Skerry
No. 10 UNCW SEAHAWKS
RECORD: 7-9, 1-6 CAA
HEAD COACH: Takayo Siddle
KEY PLAYERS: Mike Okauru (4 apg), Joe Pridgen (8.4 rpg), Ty Gadsen (14.3 ppg)
MOST RECENT NCAA BERTH: 2017
SCOUTING REPORT: The Seahawks got off to a solid non-conference start, but have not had much luck in recent months in terms of COVID-19 pauses or injuries. UNCW will enter the tournament without leading scorer Jaylen Sims and is coming off a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer to Elon, which was the Seahawks first game in nearly a month.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING: “Going into the tournament we’re going to get back to who we are. We’re going to press and we’re going to try to get back to playing UNCW basketball.” - Siddle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.